2020 NFL Draft order: Top 20 set; Redskins secure second pick

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2020 NFL Draft, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). The draft order for playoff teams (21-32 in the order) is determined by the results of postseason play.

The order for the first 20 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft is set. Strength-of-schedule totals will change based on the outcome of Sunday night's 49ers-Seahawks game, but the order for the first 20 picks will not be affected. The Washington Redskins locked up the second overall pick on Sunday with their loss to the Dallas Cowboys (who ended up with the 17th pick), but the party will get started with the Cincinnati Bengals, who secured the top pick a week ago. Just 116 days until Cincy is officially on the clock in Las Vegas!

Keep in mind that the needs for each team listed below offer just a snapshot of the areas that project to require the most attention as of today. Draft needs for NFL teams don't crystallize until the spring, after free agency plugs some holes and creates others, but we are firm believers that it's not too soon to see what might be coming around the corner.

Arrows indicate how far up or down a team has moved relative to last week.

PICK 1 Bengals Record: 2-14 (.553 strength of schedule)

Biggest needs: QB, OL, LB



While there are needs aplenty here, Heisman winner Joe Burrow appears determined to make the Bengals' decision at No. 1 an easy one as he continues his assault of college defenses.

PICK 2 Redskins Record: 3-13 (.500)

Biggest needs: OL, pass catcher, defensive playmaker



This offensive line could look a lot different next season with three starters due to reach free agency this offseason (that doesn't even include Trent Williams, who has said he will never play for Washington again). Of course, this squad must also be targeting a complement for Terry McLaurin and help for a bottom-10 defense.

PICK 3 Lions Record: 3-12-1 (.506)

Biggest needs: CB, edge rusher, OL



BDPA -- draft the best defensive player available. That should be Detroit's strategy in Round 1 after its D was routinely throttled in 2019.

PICK 4 Giants Record: 4-12 (.473)

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DB, OT



The G-Men ranked near the bottom of the league in both pass rush and coverage, per Pro Football Focus. This pass defense has to improve for the Giants to break their streak of drafting in the top 10, which is now up to three consecutive years.

PICK 5 Dolphins Record: 5-11 (.484)

Biggest needs: QB, OL, edge rusher



Don't get me wrong, I love the 37-year-old FitzMagic as a placeholder QB, but this team -- which went a remarkable 5-4 from November on (beating two division champs along the way!) despite being stripped down to the studs -- needs to find a longer-term answer under center. Fortunately, it's brimming with draft capital (including three first-rounders in 2020).

PICK 6 Chargers 1 Record: 5-11 (.514)

Biggest needs: OL, QB, CB



The Chargers' O-line woes have been well-documented. The same goes for the looming decision on pending free agent Philip Rivers. Lower on the to-do list, this squad could use help at corner opposite Casey Hayward, and keep an eye on free-agent-to-be Hunter Henry, as well.

PICK 7 Panthers 1 Record: 5-11 (.549)

Biggest needs: DB, DL, OL



Until the Panthers decide Cam Newton is no longer their guy, we're keeping QB off the needs list (although Kyle Allen and Will Grier have made it abundantly clear that they are NOT the answer). Does Carolina want to start over at QB in an offseason when it also has eight defensive starters scheduled for free agency?

PICK 8 Cardinals 1 Record: 5-10-1 (.530)

Biggest needs: Defensive playmaker, OL, pass catcher



Finding a front-seven playmaker to complement Chandler Jones is a must. The rest of the needs outlook depends largely on what happens with their own top pending free agents -- Larry Fitzgerald, Kenyan Drake, D.J. Humphries and A.Q. Shipley.

PICK 9 Jaguars 3 Record: 6-10 (.484)

Biggest needs: Front-seven playmaker, CB, OL



There are needs as far as the eye can see for the Jags, so this list is tough to narrow. Jacksonville will have two first-round picks in each of the next two drafts to try to build it back up.

PICK 10 Browns 2 Record: 6-10 (.533)

Biggest needs: OL, S, LB



After an ugly finish to a disappointing season, John Dorsey has a few starters headed for free agency: left tackle Greg Robinson, S Damarious Randall and LB Joe Schobert. But protecting the former No. 1 overall pick has to be at the forefront of his mind.

PICK 11 Jets 1 Record: 7-9 (.473)

Biggest needs: OL, edge rusher, CB



It would be malpractice to continue sending Sam Darnold out behind one of the league's worst offensive lines, so we expect first-year GM Joe Douglas to make that area a focus. WR and RB, while not listed here, could end up as needs, depending on whether the Jets want to keep Le'Veon Bell and pending free agent Robby Anderson.

PICK 12 Raiders 2 Record: 7-9 (.482)

Biggest needs: WR, CB, edge rusher



A punchless offense played a big role in the Raiders' second-half fade, and the team's deficiencies at wide receiver were a major culprit. Jon Gruden badly needs a WR1.

PICK 13 Colts 4 Record: 7-9 (.492)

Biggest needs: QB, DL, pass catcher



It would not be stunning to see Indy go all-in on a quarterback in next year's draft given Jacoby Brissett's performance in the second half of the season. However, left tackle rises to the top of the needs list if the Colts don't re-sign pending free agent Anthony Castonzo.

PICK 15 Broncos 4 Record: 7-9 (.510)

Biggest needs: OL, interior D-line, DB



Getting more help for a young QB is never a bad idea, and an O-line that is devoid of long-term answers outside of rookie Dalton Risner should be Priority No. 1. There likely will be holes to fill on defense with Justin Simmons, Chris Harris Jr., Shelby Harris and Derek Wolfe ticketed for free agency.

PICK 16 Falcons 3 Record: 7-9 (.545)

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DB, OL



Fitting that the Falcons' lone QB hit in Week 17 -- a sack against Jameis Winston -- came from an interior D-lineman (Grady Jarrett). A team that has long needed more help off the edge despite making significant investments in the position, Atlanta might have to spend a first-round pick on an edge rusher for the third time in six years. And they'll be in the market for a tight end if they don't strike a new deal with Austin Hooper.

PICK 18 Dolphins (via Steelers) 1 Steelers' record: 8-8 (.502)

The Dolphins acquired this pick in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade. See No. 5 for the Dolphins' needs and the bottom section of this file for analysis of the Steelers' needs.

PICK 19 Raiders (via Bears) 3 Bears' record: 8-8 (.508)

The Raiders acquired this pick in the Khalil Mack trade. See No. 12 for the Raiders' needs and the bottom section of this file for analysis of the Bears' needs.

PICK 20 Jaguars (via Rams) Rams' record: 9-7 (.536)

The Jaguars acquired this pick in the Jalen Ramsey trade. See No. 9 for the Jaguars' needs and the bottom section of this file for analysis of the Rams' needs.

PICK PL Eagles Record: 9-7 (.457)

Biggest needs: DB, WR, edge rusher



With Ronald Darby, Rodney McLeod and Jalen Mills in a contract year, Philly could be eyeing young talent at corner and safety. Adding more weaponry for Carson Wentz has to be high on the to-do list, as well ( Nelson Agholor also has an expiring deal).

PICK PL Titans Record: 9-7 (.488)

Biggest needs: OL, edge rusher, RB



QB is not listed here because we're expecting Ryan Tannehill to return as the Titans' QB1. Rushing champion Derrick Henry's future seems a bit murkier. Even less certain is what 2020 holds for Tennessee's other pending free agents, including Jack Conklin, Logan Ryan and Tramaine Brock.

PICK PL Bills Record: 10-6 (.461)

Biggest needs: WR, DE, OL



Accuracy is not Josh Allen's strong suit, which is why finding a go-up-and-get-it guy certainly wouldn't hurt. Beefing up the pass rush would make sense, too, especially if Shaq Lawson departs.

PICK PL Dolphins (via Texans) Texans' record: 10-6 (.520)

The Dolphins acquired this pick in the Laremy Tunsil trade. See No. 5 for the Dolphins' needs and the bottom section of this file for analysis of the Texans' needs.

PICK PL Patriots Record: 12-4 (.469)

Biggest needs: OL, TE, S



Obviously, QB rises to the top of the list if the GOAT doesn't return. For now, the focus should be up front on O -- the team's best offensive linemen (Joe Thuney) is a pending free agent -- and at tight end, where Gronk was never really replaced. Safety and linebacker could end up being high priorities, too.

PICK PL Chiefs Record: 12-4 (.510)

Biggest needs: Front-seven playmaker, CB, OG



While the Chiefs' D has played great ball down the stretch, there's clearly room to improve at linebacker, and the team's strategy for the D-line also bears watching with Pro Bowl DT Chris Jones and DE Emmanuel Ogbah due to become free agents in 2020.

PICK PL 49ers Record: 12-3 (.508)

Biggest needs: DB, OL, WR



Jimmie Ward is due to become a free agent in 2020, and it's time to think about the future at offensive tackle with Joe Staley set to turn 36 before next season. With Emmanuel Sanders in the final year of his contract and Dante Pettis taking a step back in Year 2, WR has to be on the radar here.

PICK PL Packers Record: 13-3 (.451)

Biggest needs: Pass catcher, OT, ILB



Brian Gutekunst needs to go back to the well at wide receiver with no one emerging as a consistent complement to Davante Adams. However, the biggest need of all might be offensive tackle if free-agent-to-be Bryan Bulaga exits.

PICK PL Ravens Record: 14-2 (.494)

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, ILB, interior OL



Eric DeCosta was able to keep Marcus Peters from testing the free-agent waters in 2020. Will he be able to do the same with his top edge rusher, Matt Judon?

TEAMS WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Chicago Bears (8-8)

Biggest needs: QB, OL, DB

First things first: Find someone who can step in as a competent QB1 if Mitchell Trubisky's struggles continue into 2020. Then the Bears can look to upgrade an offensive line that was ranked second to last by Football Outsiders, and potentially replace free-agent-to-be Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Houston Texans (10-6)

Biggest needs: OL, CB, edge rusher

As is the case for most teams, the needs here will largely be dictated by the decisions made in free agency. The Texans re-upped with Whitney Mercilus on Saturday to keep him from hitting the market this offseason, but they could still use more off the edge, especially with J.J. Watt's history of missing time due to injury. Top corners Bradley Roby and Johnathan Joseph are in a contract year, as is D.J. Reader, one of the league's best interior D-linemen in 2019, and leading rusher Carlos Hyde.

Los Angeles Rams (9-7)

Biggest needs: OL, edge rusher, DB

Andrew Whitworth, a 38-year-old pending free agent, says he intends to continue playing in 2020. He remains the team's top O-lineman, but the Rams still have to be searching for a long-term answer on Jared Goff's blindside. L.A.'s front five was a disaster in 2019, and lead edge rusher Dante Fowler, who's in a walk year, may have priced himself out of the team's range with his performance this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, QB, OL

The Steelers' front seven could take a huge hit if Bud Dupree and Javon Hargrave, both ticketed for free agency, don't return. I don't think this team wants to go through another season with Mason Rudolph and Duck Hodges backing up Ben Roethlisberger, and it's time to add more young pieces to a veteran O-line that is a year away from LT Alejandro Villanueva and LG Ramon Foster reaching the market.