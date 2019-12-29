Jameis Winston in 30-30 club with game-ending pick-6

It was somehow equal parts stunning, fitting, amazing and conclusive all in one as Jameis Winston became the first NFL player to find his way into the dubious 30-30 club.

With the Buccaneers' final game of the season having found its way into overtime, Winston threw the first and only overtime play from scrimmage into the arms of Falcons linebacker Deion Jones. Jones promptly raced 27 yards the other way to give Atlanta a 28-22 win over Tampa Bay in the teams' season finale.

Upon his final pass of the definition of a mercurial season, Winston became the first player in NFL history to throw 30-or-more touchdowns and 30 interceptions, finishing with 33 scores and 30 catches by the other team. He also set a new league mark with seven interceptions returned for touchdowns.

"There's so much good and and so much outright terrible," Bruce Arians said following the game that ended his first season as Bucs coach of evaluating Winston's future going forward.

Encapsulating the season of highs and lows as a whole, Winston likewise passed by the 5,000-yards passing mark for the season. He's just the eighth player in NFL history to do that -- and first Bucs QB to accomplish that feat.

Winston's final action-adventure of a season line reads: 5,109 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He led the NFL in yards and interceptions and was first in the NFC in TDs.

Fittingly, the Bucs finished the season at 7-9, as they were led by Winston, who threw touchdowns in 15 games, interceptions in 12 and for 300 or more on 12 occasions.

The roller coaster that has been Winston's 2019 campaign has come to an end.