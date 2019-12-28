NFL players weigh in on CFP Semifinal matchups

In a matchup of two of college football's biggest heavyweights, the No. 3 seed Clemson Tigers defeated the No. 2 seed Ohio State Buckeyes 29-23 to advance to the CFP National Championship game and a date with No. 1 seed LSU inside of Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 13.

The Buckeyes' offense and special teams put a quick 16 points on the board while the defense forced punts on three of Clemson's first four drives. Things were going all OSU's way until Buckeyes defensive back Shaun Wade was ejected at the 4:47 mark of the second quarter after being flagged for targeting on a hit to Tigers' quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

After missing one snap, Lawrence returned to the game and helped spur a 21-0 Clemson run, which included TDs on three of their next four drives. The second of those scores saw Lawrence rip off a stunning 67-yard run to cut the deficit to two going into halftime.

Buckeyes QB Justin Fields would lead a 13-play, 84-yard TD drive to re-take the lead with 11:46 remaining. After a punt from both teams, the Tigers would again find the endzone, this time with Lawrence finding running back Travis Etienne on a 34-yard pass. It was Etienne's second 30-plus yard TD catch of the evening.

The ensuing two-point conversion gave Clemson a six-point lead with less than two minutes remaining, and it would prove to be enough after Fields was intercepted by safety Nolan Turner to seal the game. A heartbreaking outcome for the former Heisman hopeful, who had only thrown one INT coming into the game and had two in the defeat. He added 320 yards -- 30-of-46 -- and a TD to the final box score of his sophomore season.

Lawrence went 18-of-33 for 259 yards and two TDs while Etienne added 10 carries for 36 yards and a score, and three catches for 98 yards and two scores. OSU RB J.K. Dobbins had a monster game in the loss, rushing for 134 yards and a TD on 18 carries.

Here are reactions to Clemson's thrilling win from players around the NFL:

What a game Clemson! â Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) December 29, 2019

HOW BOUT THEM TIGERS?!!!!!!!!! â King me (@sammywatkins) December 29, 2019

Sunshine Vs Burrow!



Iâm here for itï¿½ï¿½ â â¡ï¸Primetime!!!â¡ï¸ (@Joe_MainMixon) December 29, 2019

Update: Can Ohio state do it??? https://t.co/VFTtRFnTWg â Fruit PUNCH (@marlon_humphrey) December 29, 2019

Oklahoma vs. LSU

Game 1 of the College Football Playoff Semifinals saw the No 1. seed LSU Tigers take down the No. 4 seed Oklahoma Sooners 63-28 to advance to their first CFP National Championship game.

All season, LSU quarterback and 2019 Heisman winner Joe Burrow has garnered buzz for his sensational play and the show he put on inside of Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta somehow exceeded everything he's done up to this point. Prior to exiting the game early in the fourth quarter, Burrow put together a mind-blowing stat line of 493 yards and seven (!) touchdowns on 29 of 39 completions. He also rushed the ball five times for 22 yards and a TD. His seven TD passes all came in the first 30 minutes.

When all was said and done, Burrow added five CFP records, including most TDs responsible for (8), pass TDs (7), pass yards in a game (493) and total yards (515), to his already stellar resume. His seven TD passes are also the most in a half of a bowl game by any player in FBS history, and his eight total TDs are the most ever in a bowl game and the most in a game in SEC history.

Receiver Justin Jefferson -- 14 catches, 227 -- set a single-game CFP record for most rec. yards and TD catches (4); all of his scores came in the first half. Sooners QB Jalen Hurts, who finished second behind Burrow in Heisman votes earlier this month, ended the night going 15-of-31 for 217 yards and a pick.

Here are reactions to LSU's overwhelming victory from players around the NFL:

Oh he a Heisman Heisman! â CJ Mosley (@TreyDeuce32RTR) December 28, 2019

Man Burrow got 403 at half Wooooow â Kareem Jackson (@ReemBoi25) December 28, 2019

at this rate, LSU gon score 100 ï¿½ï¿½ â Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 28, 2019

He has 7 passing touchdowns and just the first half !!! Thatâs OD â F L â¡ï¸ S H (@Melvingordon25) December 28, 2019

No Cap that boy Joe Burrow really like that â Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) December 28, 2019

Bruh got 4 touchdowns and we not even halfway thru the 2nd quarter ï¿½ï¿½ â Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) December 28, 2019

5 passing TD for Burrow and 4 receiving TD for Jefferson all with 9 minutes still left in the 1st half is WILD.

Incredibly impressive. â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 28, 2019