NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Browns, Bills head winners; Frank Reich, Mike Vrabel among losers

One day before the Browns won their first playoff game since the 1994 season, the Bills earned their first postseason triumph since the '95 campaign. And it was all sorts of sensational for this fan base in lovely Western New York, as knowledgeable, passionate and loyal a bunch as you'll find in this league.

Bills Mafia has been waiting for a moment like this for decades. It didn't come easy, though, as the visiting Colts came to play. And then Indianapolis got a HUGE break late in the game, when referees inexplicably botched what clearly looked to these eyes like a fumble by Colts WR Zach Pascal﻿. But Buffalo held on for a 27-24 victory. And winning that type of game -- in which the Bills didn't play their absolute best -- shows that this is a different type of Buffalo team, one that can absolutely win the Super Bowl.

Josh Allen is special. Not only did he just become the first quarterback to lead Buffalo to a playoff win since Jim Kelly, but according to NFL Research, he just joined Joe Montana as the only players with 300-plus passing yards, 50-plus rushing yards and a completion percentage of 68-plus in a playoff game during the Super Bowl era. Allen's connection with first-year Bill ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿, who caught six balls for 128 yards and a touchdown, is something to behold. And the Buffalo's defense, which hasn't always been a strength for the Bills this season, came up with some huge stops.