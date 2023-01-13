Bold Predictions

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Saquon Barkley's BIG day lifts Giants over Vikings

Published: Jan 13, 2023 at 11:26 AM

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Super Wild Card Weekend schedule).

Marc Ross

At least one No. 6 seed has won in the Wild Card Round in eight of the last nine seasons (all but 2016) -- great news for the New York Giants. In their first postseason appearance in six seasons, Big Blue opens with a win over the Minnesota Vikings to keep the streak alive for another year. New York beat itself in the teams' regular-season matchup three weeks ago with a pair of turnovers and a blocked punt before finally losing on a walk-off 61-yard field goal. This time, the Giants play turnover-free football, and Saquon Barkley totals over 200 scrimmage yards for the third time in his career to lead them to an upset victory.

David Carr

Nyheim Hines' unbelievable 96-yard kick return for a touchdown on the Buffalo Bills' first play since safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest was something out of movie -- one that no one wants to see end. So let's keep it rolling, shall we? Hines doubles down on his Player of the Week-winning effort by taking his third kick return to the house in two games.

Maurice Jones-Drew

The Los Angeles Chargers featured the seventh-best pass defense while having one of the worst run defenses in the NFL. Being a former Jags running back myself, you'd think I'd ride with Travis Etienne in this one, but this is BOLD predictions. So ... the Trevor Lawrence-led passing attack goes crazy against Brandon Staley's unit, with Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram each logging a touchdown. 

DeAngelo Hall

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense returns to dominant form in their Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, holding Dak Prescott and Co. to less than 10 points and 250 yards of total offense.

Nate Burleson

In two regular-season matchups between the Bills and Dolphins, each contest was decided by three or fewer points, with Miami winning the first meeting, 21-19, and Buffalo winning the second, 32-29. Those close games are all in the past. With the teams trending in different directions right now, particularly at the quarterback position, Buffalo produces an offensive explosion and wins by three touchdowns, getting one step closer to the Lombardi Trophy.

Full Super Wild Card Weekend schedule

Saturday, January 14

Sunday, January 15

Monday, January 16

