NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Saquon Barkley's BIG day lifts Giants over Vikings

At least one No. 6 seed has won in the Wild Card Round in eight of the last nine seasons (all but 2016) -- great news for the New York Giants. In their first postseason appearance in six seasons, Big Blue opens with a win over the Minnesota Vikings to keep the streak alive for another year. New York beat itself in the teams' regular-season matchup three weeks ago with a pair of turnovers and a blocked punt before finally losing on a walk-off 61-yard field goal. This time, the Giants play turnover-free football, and Saquon Barkley totals over 200 scrimmage yards for the third time in his career to lead them to an upset victory.