Bills kick returner Nyheim Hines leads Players of the Week

The Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up an NFC East title and the NFC's No. 1 seed in their 22-16 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, and it's unlikely it would've come to be without the clutch play of kicker Jake Elliott, who matched the opposition's point total himself. Elliott was a perfect 6 for 6 on kicks to garner NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. He was true on his only extra point and booted home five field goals in as many attempts, including a 52-yarder.