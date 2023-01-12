NFL playoffs: One X-factor for each of the 14 teams

While the Bills have enjoyed plenty of success in simply relying on The Josh Allen Show, the offense will need contributions from the running backs to balance the attack in the postseason. As an electric runner/receiver out of the backfield, Cook has the potential to put up 100-plus scrimmage yards in a variety of ways to keep defenders from exclusively keying on No. 17. In fact, he did just that in December wins over the Patriots and Bears. If the rookie can give Buffalo a few explosive plays (runs of 10-plus yards/receptions of 20-plus yards) in the playoffs, opposing defensive coordinators will have a tough time matching up against a diverse offense with dazzling playmakers all over the field.