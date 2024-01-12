NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Jordan Love shreds Dallas; Mike Evans cooks Philly

Throughout the 2023 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Super Wild Card Weekend schedule).
Packers QB Jordan Love has found a groove with his cast of first- and second-year pass catchers, throwing 18 touchdown passes against just one pick over his last eight games. He continues to roll in the postseason, tossing a career-high four TD strikes to outduel Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
The Eagles spiraled toward disaster after the calendar flipped to December, losing five of their last six games with seemingly nothing going right on either side of the ball. But in the wake of last week’s no-show against the Giants, Philadelphia finds a little left in the tank Monday night in Tampa Bay. Looking like the team that began this season at 10-1, the Eagles beat the Buccaneers by double digits.
A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith comprise one of the league’s best receiver duos when healthy. However, the Eagles’ WR tandem is banged up heading into Monday’s wild-card game in Tampa. Therefore, veteran Mike Evans steals the show and posts more receiving yards than Philly’s top two wideouts combined, leading the Buccaneers to the Divisional Round.
The Lions have enjoyed a terrific season, but the Rams are just a bad matchup for them (... assuming Los Angeles' kicking issues don’t cost the team the game). I expect the Rams’ receivers to mostly have their way with Detroit’s stressed secondary, and the Lions will greatly miss TE Sam LaPorta if he can't play (or is seriously compromised). I think L.A. pulls off the upset at Ford Field on Sunday night.
After looking like a Super Bowl favorite in the first half of the season, Philadelphia lost five of its final six regular-season games. Now the Eagles go on the road to face a Bucs team that had to rally to win its division and earn the No. 4 seed. It won’t be aesthetically pleasing, but expect Todd Bowles’ team to do just enough to send Philly home much earlier than anticipated back in the fall.
Full Super Wild Card Weekend schedule
Saturday, January 13
- Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (4:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock/Telemundo/NFL+)
- Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (8:10 p.m. ET on Peacock)
Sunday, January 14
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET on CBS/Paramount+/NFL+)
- Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET on FOX/FOX Deportes/NFL+)
- Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions (8:15 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock/Universo/NFL+)
Monday, January 15
- Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+/ESPN Deportes/NFL+)