The Schein Nine

Presented By

NFL's most indispensable defenders: Aaron Donald sits at No. 1

Published: Jul 19, 2018 at 06:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Schein_2019_png
Adam Schein

Contributing Columnist

We had fun naming the offensive players you can't live without on Tuesday. But you know what they say about defense and, uh, winning championships ...

Without further ado, here's our annual list of the nine most indispensable defensive players in the NFL:

1) Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Donald is the single best defensive player in the NFL. Aaron Donald is the single best non-quarterback in the NFL. Aaron Donald is the reason why the Rams have a legit chance to go to the Super Bowl.

I could spit out a bunch of fancy numbers and stats -- both traditional and new agey -- but I watch this guy play the game. And you do, too. So you already know.

2) Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos

The Broncos' sack master is a gem and the ultimate competitor. Yes, I know the sack total was depressed last year -- 10 was the lowest number Miller had posted since his highly abbreviated 2013 campaign -- but let's not forget the breadth of this guy's game-wrecking career and the fact that everything changed in terms of the coaching staff for the Broncos following 2016. Not to mention, Pro Football Focus credited Miller with the most total QB pressures (sacks, hits, hurries) of any edge defender last season. So, yeah, cool it with any "down season" chatter.

Denver's defense as a whole definitely took a step back last year, plummeting from fourth in scoring D in both 2015 and '16 all the way down to 22nd. But can you imagine how much worse the unit would be without No. 58 flying off the edge?

3) Fletcher Cox, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

To some, this is a new name on the superstar scene. Not to me. I'm proud to say Cox has been on this listevery single yearsince the 2015 edition.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder is a monster. And a leader. During Philadelphia's march to the Super Bowl championship, this disruptive force of nature truly showed his value. With Carson Wentz hurt, Fletcher Cox was the single best -- and most dominant -- player on the first EaglesSuper Bowl winner. Think about the weight of that.

4) Khalil Mack, DE, Oakland Raiders

Don't tell me about his sack total (10.5) being underwhelming last year. Or the Raiders' win total plummeting. As Derek Carr has said many times on my SiriusXM Radio show, Mack is capable of sacking the QB 30 times. Carr really believes that. And I have a difficult time wet-blanketing his confidence in Oakland's edge dynamo.

Let's be honest: Mack's constantly double-teamed and often held. But he still does plenty to destroy the opponent's best-laid plans. He still gives offensive coordinators nightmares. Where would the Raiders' defense be without No. 52? (Think about that secondary for a second ...) Mack is everything.

5) Everson Griffen, DE, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings possess a fantastic defense, with three dynamite players in Griffen, CB Xavier Rhodes and S Harrison Smith. But I felt compelled to get Griffen on this list for the first time. This 30-year-old makes Minnesota's elite defense go. He's an unblockable and unstoppable defensive lineman who doesn't get enough credit. And he's the leader of the pack. Griffen, on my SiriusXM Radio show last week, refused to call the Vikings' defense the best in the game -- and stressed how much better the unit has to be with every detail. Somewhere, Mike Zimmer smiles.

Griffen sacked the quarterback 13 times last year -- he actually had 10 sacks in the first eight games, but then a torn plantar fascia really slowed him down -- and truly became entrenched as an indispensable star.

6) Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers

While some might say it's impossible to separate Bosa from Melvin Ingram, the former is simply better. He has 23 sacks in just 28 NFL games. And Year 1 was compromised by a holdout.

Bosa is a pass-rushing star. He's the Energizer Bunny of a defense that is excellent, and a Chargers team that I think can be Super Bowl-bound this season.

7) Calais Campbell, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars

When you look up "indispensable" in the dictionary, Campbell is smiling back at you. Or he should be. The guy does it all for this stifling defense. He's a tackle. He's an end. He sacks the quarterback (14.5 sacks in 2017). He stops the run (67 total tackles).

Campbell is the leader of this young and starry Jags defense. And with Blake Bortles at quarterback, it's Campbell and his defensive cohorts who put this team in the Super Bowl mix.

8) Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers

He's the Panthers' best player and team leader. When Kuechly misses time due to injury, Carolina isn't the same. Plain and simple. The defense comes apart.

Kuechly is a tackling machine (only the underrated Lavonte David has more tackles since Kuechly entered the league in 2012) and the pulse of Ron Rivera's Panthers.

9) Cam Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints

This cat doesn't get enough credit for being great and absolutely invaluable. With all due respect to Marshon Lattimore, I give Jordan the most props for the Saints' defensive turnaround last year. What else did New Orleans have on its defensive front? Jordan, who lines up all over the place, piled up 62 tackles, 13 sacks, 11 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and even a pick. He's a one-man wrecking crew.

If anything, I regret not having Jordan higher on this list.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

» I voted Jalen Ramsey first-team All-Pro, but Campbell gets the nod for the reasons I named. And Jacksonville's other starting CB, A.J. Bouye, is pretty darn stout himself.

» I love Bobby Wagner. He was No. 11 on my list (Ramsey was 10). But Seattle is headed south.

» I couldn't separate Patrick Peterson from Chandler Jones in Arizona.

» DeMarcus Lawrence is a star. But Sean Lee is more "indispensable." Just look at what happens to Dallas' D every time Lee goes down.

» I love J.J. Watt. But we haven't seen the real J.J. Watt in a few years.

» If you took Geno Atkins off the Bengals, they would still miss the playoffs.

» I wanted to find a way to put Kevin Byard on the list, but couldn't. Maybe next year. Don't sleep on Tennessee's roaming center fielder.

» Gerald McCoy is great, but I just couldn't knock any of the other guys off in favor of him. Especially after the Bucs (finally) spruced up the defensive front around him.

Follow Adam Schein on Twitter @AdamSchein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Which NFL team needs to win MORE in Week 8: Jets or Giants? Vikings or Packers? Rams or Cowboys?

In the wake of a wild Week 7, we turn to a Week 8 slate that features a number of consequential matchups. So, which NFL team needs to win MORE: Jaguars or Steelers? Vikings or Packers? Rams or Cowboys? Adam Schein has the answers.
news

NFL TRUE OR FALSE: Rock bottom for Pats? Dallas and Cincinnati BACK? Brock Purdy fraudulent?

Have the Patriots hit rock bottom? Are the Cowboys and Bengals BACK? Is Brock Purdy fraudulent? Adam Schein answers those questions -- and more -- in this TRUE OR FALSE edition of the Schein Nine.
news

NFL PANIC SCALE: Patriots hitting rock bottom; can injury-riddled Bills, mistake-prone Ravens get right?

Can Bill Belichick save a spiraling Patriots season? Will the injury-riddled Bills and mistake-prone Ravens smooth things out before it's too late? Adam Schein ranks nine teams on the PANIC SCALE.
news

NFL contenders or pretenders? Upstart Texans and frisky Rams legit; Jordan Love-led Packers ain't it

Four weeks into the 2023 NFL season, a bevy of teams are stuck in the middle at .500. So, which 2-2 outfits have legitimate potential? Which ones could fall by the wayside? Adam Schein separates contenders from pretenders.
news

NFL Week 3's most inspiring performances? Dolphins scoring 70, Bengals grinding out (must-)win and more

Another wild slate of NFL action produced a number of notable outcomes, but which developments were the most inspiring? Adam Schein provides his ranking in this edition of The Schein Nine.
news

TRUE OR FALSE: Cowboys NFL's best team? Bengals in real trouble? Patriots cooked? Josh Allen BACK?

Is Dallas the best team in the NFL? Are the Bengals in real trouble? Are the Patriots already cooked?! Adam Schein answers those questions -- and more -- in this true-or-false edition of the Schein Nine.
news

NFL Week 1's biggest deals: Aaron Rodgers' injury buries Jets; Cowboys, Jordan Love make statements

Week 1 began with a thrilling upset ... and ended with an upsetting injury. So, in the grand scheme of the 2023 NFL season, which outcomes matter most? Adam Schein ranks the nine biggest developments.
news

Nine last-minute predictions for 2023 NFL season: Josh Allen wins MVP, 49ers win Super Bowl LVIII

Is Justin Jefferson about to make history? Are we about to see a first-time MVP? Can Justin Fields make the leap? And who'll win Super Bowl LVIII? Adam Schein provides nine last-minute predictions for the 2023 NFL season.
news

Top nine NFL offenses in 2023: AFC well represented in rankings, but surprise NFC team earns No. 1 spot

As he does every August, Adam Schein ranks the top nine NFL offenses for the coming campaign. The Kansas City Chiefs finished first in points and yards last season, but Patrick Mahomes and Co. do NOT receive the No. 1 spot on this list.
news

My 'Madden' 99 Club: Nine players at the height of their powers going into 2023 NFL season

Justin Jefferson's dominance as a receiver lands him on the list of players to whom Adam Schein would award the exclusive rating of 99 on "Madden." Who else joins Jefferson in Schein's version of the 99 Club?
news

'Top 100 Players': Who is the best of the best? Ranking all nine No. 1s in series history

Over the past dozen years, nine different NFL players have received the top spot in 'The Top 100 Players' countdown. So, who is the best of the best? Adam Schein supplies his ranking of the No. 1s.
news

2023 NFL MVP dark horses: Derek Carr, Justin Jefferson and Jared Goff among sleeper candidates

As we head toward the 2023 NFL season, who are the dark-horse candidates for MVP? Adam Schein has some interesting names on his list, including a wide receiver and a 26-year-old quarterback who is already on his third team.