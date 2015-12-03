NFL's most important remaining games: Your stretch-run guide

I think Seattle is going to make the playoffs -- not because I've been particularly impressed with the Seahawks, but because nobody else in the NFC is capable of stepping up and grabbing the No. 6 slot. That said, if Seattle can storm TCF Bank Stadium on Sunday and come away with a road win over the Vikings -- who, by the way, have won six of their last seven -- that'll give this battle-tested team a ton of swagger and confidence going forward.