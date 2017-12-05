NFL's best remaining games in 2017: Patriots-Steelers and more

I still think the Eagles are going to the Super Bowl. I believe Sunday night's loss in Seattle was just a bump in the road. But we are going to learn a lot about these Eagles from how they respond against the Rams this Sunday. They are staying out in L.A. all week. No jet-setting back and forth across the country prior to this dandy showdown between the first two picks of the 2016 NFL Draft. This goes way beyond Jared Goff vs. Carson Wentz, too ...