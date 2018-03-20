NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Rams rising via free agency/trades

Like what Tennessee's done in free agency. Bolster the secondary with a player who has much to prove in Malcolm Butler (ya think?), while re-tooling the backfield with a more appropriate complement to Derrick Henry in the newly arrived Dion Lewis. Maybe the Titans got so tired of seeing the latter jitterbug his way through their linebackers in the playoffs that they were willing to pay Jerick McKinnon-Niner money for New England's scatback. Wideout is still a major concern for this team, but it's hard to argue that the defections there will detract from the overall prospects of this team. Wonder what it's going to be like for Tom Brady to see his sixth ring out there playing corner when the Pats visit the Titans this year.