NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Rams rising via free agency/trades

The circus is almost over.
Sure, we'll see more free agents sign deals in the coming weeks and months. Ndamukong Suh's still out there. As is Kenny Vaccaro. Don't you worry about nothing, though, as Mike Glennon has already found a home. Which gives me an excuse to provide this hyperlink (Byyyyyy Glennon!).
But the true "free agency frenzy" has come and gone. Fans who are hyper-worried that their team didn't do enough during this period -- ahem, Cowboys -- must be patient, as so many organizations wait until the NFL draft theater plays out before moving on to those veterans who are still on the street.
No one seemed to be very patient when it came to wide receivers -- that market moved fast and furious. Allen Robinson was the headliner, but guys like Sammy Watkins, Michael Crabtree, Paul Richardson, John Brown, Taylor Gabriel, Danny Amendola and Donte Moncrief all found new employers in swift fashion. This, more than anything, reveals how much trust GMs have in this year's draft crop of receivers. And when it comes to Moncrief's former locale ...
So, in the wake of free agency's opening wave -- talk about March madness ... -- we found it an appropriate time to reconfigure the ranks of NFL teams. Send your market corrections to @HarrisonNFL. Be nice.
Let the dissension commence!
**Trivia:** Other than
[Brandon Marshall](http://www.nfl.com/player/brandonmarshall/2495893/profile) and
[Alshon Jeffery](/player/alshonjeffery/2533039/profile), have the
[Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI) ever had two receivers post 1,000 yards in the same season? If so, who? (
[@HarrisonNFL](https://twitter.com/HarrisonNFL))
</content:power-ranking>
**[Hall of Fame](http://www.profootballhof.com/) talk/trivia:** Farewell to
[one of the very best players of this millennium, Joe Thomas](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000921217/article/joe-thomas-ends-legendary-yet-bittersweet-browns-career). Mark it now: This blind-side boss will be inducted into Canton with the Class of 2023. Can you name all of the
[Browns](/teams/clevelandbrowns/profile?team=CLE) offensive linemen currently in the
[Pro Football Hall of Fame](http://www.profootballhof.com/)? (
[@HarrisonNFL](https://twitter.com/HarrisonNFL))
</content:power-ranking>