Buffalo Bills trading Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are adding to their Andy Dalton protection unit.

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to trade left tackle Cordy Glenn to the Bengals, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported Buffalo and Cincinnati are swapping first-round picks, moving the Bills up to No. 12 and the Bengals back to No. 21. They're also swapping fifth- and sixth-round picks, with Buffalo moving to No. 158 and Cincinnati dropping back to No. 187, per Rapoport.

The trade cannot become official until the new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Glenn is on his way to a team desperate for offensive line help. After losing tackle Andrew Whitworth and guard Kevin Zeitler, Cincinnati saw a significant drop-off in line play, finishing T-29th in rushing at 3.6 yards per carry and 31st in total rushing yards (1,366) while surrendering 40 sacks. After the potential of this draft's tackle class sustained a significant blow due to underwhelming NFL Scouting Combine performances, and thanks to a thin free-agent market at the position, Cincinnati is instead dealing for an experienced tackle who will start immediately.

The book on Glenn varies, depending on who you talk to. The tackle was limited to six games in 2017 due to multiple injuries and hasn't played a full season since 2015, but when healthy, has been an effective blocker. Second-year tackle Dion Dawkins, a second-round pick out of Temple in 2017, looks to be in line to replace Glenn. Dawkins appeared in 16 games in 2017, starting 11 in place of Glenn.

What made Glenn a more movable piece was his five-year, $60 million contract signed in 2016, prior to general manager Brandon Beane's arrival. A potential out didn't exist in his contract until 2019, and Glenn's $2 million roster bonus was due this week. If Buffalo didn't like Glenn as much as his contract paid -- including a salary-cap hit of $11.25 million in 2018 -- his injury history, roster bonus and Dawkins' performance would understandably expedite Glenn's exit.

With this considered, the Bills did a good job of getting adequate compensation, climbing the draft ladder to No. 12. Days after sending Tyrod Taylor to Cleveland, Buffalo is closer to landing its quarterback of the future.