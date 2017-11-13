Adrian Clayborn's six sacks earned $750K pay day

Adrian Clayborn has struck gold.

After notching a whirlwind six sacks in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Cowboys, the Falcons pass rusher is set to get paid.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Clayborn's from-the-wilderness handiwork has earned him a $750,000 incentive for reaching eight takedowns on the season. The seventh-year edge rusher entered the game with two sacks and came into this year with no more than seven total in any previous campaign. ESPN first reported the contract incentives.

An even bigger payday is within reach, though, with Rapoport noting that Clayborn can earn an additional $500,000 with two more sacks and can max out his incentives at $2 million with 12 on the year.

We'd like to see Clayborn ship a manila envelope stuffed with cold cash to Chaz Green, the fill-in left tackle who replaced Cowboys All-Pro Tyron Smith on Sunday and played a central role in the Dallas collapse:

"About as bad as I've seen anyone get beat in all of my years of watching football" -- Aikman on Cowboys LT Chaz Green allowing 5 Adrian Clayborn sacks â Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) November 12, 2017

The performance was undoubtedly an aberration for Clayborn, who doesn't even qualify as Atlanta's top pass rusher. That said, the bonus is about final numbers -- not how you get there.