Nigel Bradham, Eagles agree on five-year, $40M deal

Howie Roseman continues to make moves.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have agreed to terms with linebacker Nigel Bradham on a five-year contract. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the deal is worth $40 million, per a source informed of the situation.

Philly prioritized bringing back the coverage linebacker following their Super Bowl LII run. Bradham tallied 190 total tackles, three sacks, 13 passes defended and one INT overthe past two seasons in Philadelphia.

Bradham followed Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to Philadelphia after their time together in Buffalo. The 28-year-old linebacker reportedly had a sizable free agent market before choosing to stay in Philly. He seemed destined to leave with the Eagles salary cap concerns, but Roseman continues to deftly contort his maneuvers to keep his players and add others.

Bradham was ranked No. 24 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents list.

He became the Eagles' most reliable linebacker after Jordan Hicks went down with an injury last season. Bradham's durability the past two seasons has kept the Eagles afloat amid other injuries. He received glowing marks from the coaching staff, with Schwartz calling the linebacker an "unsung" story of the Super Bowl run.

Retaining Bradham ensures the Eagles second level won't deteriorate behind its burgeoning defensive line. With Philly still tight to the salary cap, however, not everyone can return.

Rapoport reported the Eagles are expected to shop linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who has a $7.6 million cap hit. The Eagles could be forced to cut Kendricks if they can't find a taker.