Aqib Talib, Michael Crabtree ejected following skirmish

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree were ejected early in the first quarter of Sunday's game after getting into a scuffle that ended up involving several players.

Raiders guard Gabe Jackson also was ejected for pushing an official during the skirmish.

Both Talib and Crabtree were given unnecessary roughness penalties on the play.

This isn't the first time Talib and Crabtree have gotten into an on-field confrontation before. Last season, Talib pulled off Crabtree's neck chain, and it appeared he was trying to do the same on Sunday, prompting a physical response from Crabtree.

Either way, both players can expect a hefty fine and possible suspensions for their actions.





