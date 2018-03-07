Chris Baker signs 1-year deal with Cincinnati Bengals

Chris Baker is off the market.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday that pays out a little more than $3 million, a source informed of the deal told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Baker, 30, will be looking for a fresh start in Cincy after a disappointing season in Tampa, where he compiled just 33 tackles in 15 games after signing a three-year, $15.75 million contract last offseason.

The struggles came amid speculation about his effort. According to the Tampa Bay Times, some Bucs players took issue with Baker smiling and his indifferent attitude after an offside penalty that helped seal a late-season loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Baker was also one of the defenders who questioned his role with the Bucs, and the coaching staff, during the rough beginning to the season.

The Bengals are banking on Baker being able to reignite the talents that made "Swaggy" a solid defensive lineman during his time with the Washington Redskins.