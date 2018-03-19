Chargers, Mike Pouncey agree to two-year contract

The Los Angeles Chargers have bolstered their offensive line with one of the NFL's most decorated centers.

The Bolts have agreed to terms with former Dolphins star Mike Pouncey on a two-year contract, the team announced Monday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Pouncey's pact is worth $15 million.

Los Angeles was Pouncey's lone free-agent visit since gaining his release from Miami last Thursday. His signing fills one of the few areas of need on a relatively loaded Chargers roster.

Although Philip Rivers enjoyed one of the lowest sack rates in the league, that was due in large part to his own pre-snap adjustments and uncanny ability to beat the blitz. The blocking woes were more noticeable in the stunted ground attack, which struggled to gain consistency throughout the 2017 season.

Rivers now has the luxury of a three-time Pro Bowl selection at center, sandwiched by the promising second-year guard tandem of Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeney.

Set up for success behind an improved line, Melvin Gordon is a strong bounce-back candidate in 2018.