Malcolm Butler: Patriots 'gave up on me' in Super Bowl

Malcolm Butler, once a New England Patriots Super Bowl hero, didn't play a single defensive snap in Sunday's 41-33 Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the game, the cornerback didn't have anything to say as to why he didn't play in the biggest game of the season.

"I ain't got nothing to say," Butler told reporters in the locker room after the game, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

The former Pro Bowler opened up a little more as he walked to the team bus.

"They gave up on me. F---. It is what it is," Butler said, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. "I don't know what it was. I guess I wasn't playing good or they didn't feel comfortable. I don't know. But I could have changed that game.

Butler saw some playing time on special teams, but that was the extent of his playing time as Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe and Johnson Bademosi saw nearly all the playing time at corner for the Patriots.

It appears the decision to hold Butler out was made shortly before the game. Rowe told reporters after the game that he wasn't originally supposed to start.

"No, that wasn't the plan," Rowe said. "It wasn't official until kickoff. ... I feel for [Butler]."

Coach Bill Belichick said the move to keep Butler off the field was strictly a game-plan decision.

"We put the best -- the players out there and the game plan out there that we thought would be the best tonight like we always do."

Asked if Butler was held out because of disciplinary reasons, Belichick responded, "no."

It appears Butler's future in New England is at its end. The man who rescued the Patriots' fourth Super Bowl title from the certain claws of defeat in Super Bowl XLIX seems destined to continue his career with another team next year. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

Speaking to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport last week, Butler said he failed to meet his own expectations.

"I have high standards, I didn't meet my goals," Butler said. "I just feel that way. There were ups and downs, a lack of consistency."

Butler, though, was in no mood after the game to speculate about might come next for him.

"I ain't Miss Cleo, so I can't tell the future," Butler told Reiss.