Bucs signing Cameron Brate to six-year, $41M deal

Tampa Bay is keeping one of its promising pass-catchers.

The Buccaneers have re-signed tight end Cameron Brate to a six-year, $41 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. Of the $41 million, $18 million is guaranteed, Pelissero added.

Brate has exceeded all expectations as an unheralded tight end who was signed by the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard in 2014. He's grown into an important part of Tampa Bay's offense in the last three seasons, especially in the red zone. Brate has tallied 128 receptions for 1,539 yards and 17 touchdowns from 2015-2017.

After signing a one-year, $690,000 deal as an exclusive-rights free agent in 2017, Brate was headed toward restricted free agency on Wednesday. Tampa Bay ensured he didn't get that far by striking the deal Monday.

Tampa Bay is also re-signing veteran cornerback Brent Grimes on a one-year, $10 million deal, NFL Network's Michael Silver and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Grimes has appeared in 29 games over two seasons in Tampa Bay, recording 95 tackles, seven interceptions and 35 passes defensed.

The Buccaneers completed a trio of Monday deals by coming to terms with linebacker Adarius Glanton, who will receive a $250,000 signing bonus, Rapoport reported.