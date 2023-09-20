News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 20

Published: Sep 20, 2023 at 11:06 AM Updated: Sep 20, 2023 at 01:55 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 0-2-0

SIGNINGS

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 2-0-0

SIGNINGS

  • RB Kenyan Drake is being signed to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. The team has since announced the news.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 0-2-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 0-2-0

INJURIES

  • LT Braxton Jones (neck) placed on injured reserve.
  • S Eddie Jackson's foot injury is giving the team optimism but HC Matt Eberflus had no update on his current status.


SIGNINGS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 1-1-0

SIGNINGS

  • RB Kareem Hunt has agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The team has since announced the news.


INJURIES

  • RB Nick Chubb (knee) has been placed on season-ending injured reserve. 
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 2-0-0

INJURIES

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

  • WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) is day to day and and won't practice today, HC Dan Campbell told reporters.
  • S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, will have surgery on his torn pectoral, Campbell said, adding that because it's a "clean" injury, Gardner-Johnson can potentially return at some point this season, per team reporter Tim Twentyman.


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

  • WR Zay Jones (knee) won't practice today and is considered day to day, HC Doug Pederson said.
  • OLB Josh Allen (shoulder) will be limited in today's practice, per Pederson.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

  • WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) is expected to return to practice today, HC Josh McDaniels announced.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2023 · 2-0-0

SUSPENSIONS

  • S Marcus Maye has been suspended without pay for the next three games for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse, the team announced. Maye is eligible to return to the Saints' active roster on Monday, Oct. 9, following the team's Week 5 game at New England.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 1-1-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 2-0-0

INJURIES

  • CB Avonte Maddox (pectoral) has been placed on season-ending injured reserve. 


SIGNINGS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 1-1-0

SIGNINGS

  • RB Godwin Igwebuike is being signed of the Falcons' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.
  • DT Breiden Fehoko is being signed to the active roster from the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 1-1-0

SIGNINGS

  • CB Artie Burns signed to active roster from practice squad.


INJURIES


ROSTER CUTS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

  • OG Peter Skoronski (illness) isn't expected to be available for Week 3 versus Cleveland, HC Mike Vrabel said Wednesday.
  • CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) will practice today, per Vrabel.
  • S Amani Hooker (concussion) will practice today, per Vrabel.


SIGNINGS

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quad) active vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quad) is officially active against the Bengals and is set to make his 2023 season debut. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Injury roundup: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) expected to play, but not WR DeVante Parker (knee)

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) should be able to play Sunday versus the Eagles, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. But wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) is not expected to play this week.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.