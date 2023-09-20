NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- WR Jeff Smith (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- RB Kenyan Drake is being signed to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. The team has since announced the news.
INJURIES
- TE Dawson Knox (back) won't practice today, HC Sean McDermott told reporters.
- DE Leonard Floyd (ankle) won't practice, per McDermott.
- DT Jordan Phillips (illness) won't practice, per McDermott.
- LB Terrel Bernard (lower leg) will be limited, per McDermott.
- S Micah Hyde (hamstring) won't practice, per McDermott.
INJURIES
- QB Bryce Young (ankle) did not participate in today's walkthrough and HC Frank Reich said it's unclear if he will be available in Week 3.
- RB Miles Sanders (pectoral) limited
- OLB Brian Burns (ankle) limited
- OLB Justin Houston (calf) limited
SIGNINGS
- QB Jake Luton (practice squad)
- LB Deion Jones signed to active roster from practice squad.
INJURIES
- LT Braxton Jones (neck) placed on injured reserve.
- S Eddie Jackson's foot injury is giving the team optimism but HC Matt Eberflus had no update on his current status.
SIGNINGS
- OL Aviante Collins signed to active roster from practice squad.
- OL Austen Pleasants (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- RB Kareem Hunt has agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The team has since announced the news.
INJURIES
- RB Nick Chubb (knee) has been placed on season-ending injured reserve.
INJURIES
- WR Brandin Cooks (knee) will "work today" at practice, HC Mike McCarthy told reporters, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.
- OG Tyler Smith (hamstring) is expected to practice today, per McCarthy.
- S Donovan Wilson (calf) is expected to practice, per McCarthy.
INJURIES
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) is day to day and and won't practice today, HC Dan Campbell told reporters.
- S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, will have surgery on his torn pectoral, Campbell said, adding that because it's a "clean" injury, Gardner-Johnson can potentially return at some point this season, per team reporter Tim Twentyman.
SIGNINGS
- RB Bam Knight signed to active roster from practice squad.
- RB Devine Ozigbo (practice squad)
- OL Kayode Awosika signed to active roster from practice squad.
- OL Dan Skipper (practice squad)
- LB Mitchell Agude (practice squad)
- CB Darius Phillips (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Chris Smith (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Anthony Richardson remains in the concussion protocol and will not practice today, HC Shane Steichen said Wednesday.
- C Ryan Kelly (concussion protocol) is not practicing, per Steichen.
INJURIES
- WR Zay Jones (knee) won't practice today and is considered day to day, HC Doug Pederson said.
- OLB Josh Allen (shoulder) will be limited in today's practice, per Pederson.
INJURIES
- WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) is expected to return to practice today, HC Josh McDaniels announced.
SUSPENSIONS
- S Marcus Maye has been suspended without pay for the next three games for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse, the team announced. Maye is eligible to return to the Saints' active roster on Monday, Oct. 9, following the team's Week 5 game at New England.
INJURIES
- RB Breece Hall (knee) will be limited in today's practice, HC Robert Saleh told reporters.
- OTs Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton won't practice today due to rest, per Saleh.
- K Greg Zuerlein (right groin) will be limited today, per Saleh.
SIGNINGS
- WR Irv Charles (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Tanzel Smart (practice squad)
INJURIES
- CB Avonte Maddox (pectoral) has been placed on season-ending injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- WR Britain Covey signed to active roster from practice squad.
- RB Bryant Koback (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- RB Godwin Igwebuike is being signed of the Falcons' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.
- DT Breiden Fehoko is being signed to the active roster from the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- CB Artie Burns signed to active roster from practice squad.
INJURIES
- DE Mike Morris placed on injured reserve.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Tyreke Smith, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
INJURIES
- OG Peter Skoronski (illness) isn't expected to be available for Week 3 versus Cleveland, HC Mike Vrabel said Wednesday.
- CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) will practice today, per Vrabel.
- S Amani Hooker (concussion) will practice today, per Vrabel.
SIGNINGS
- DL Jaleel Johnson (practice squad)