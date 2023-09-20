Raiders place Chandler Jones on non-football illness list due to personal matter

Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones has been placed on the team's non-football illness list and will be out indefinitely as he deals with a personal issue, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

Jones previously was inactive for the first two games of the season and has not practiced this month.

"It's a personal situation and a private matter," Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said on Sept. 6 of Jones' absence. "We have dealt with it, and I am not going to talk about it."