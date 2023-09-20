Around the NFL

Raiders place Chandler Jones on non-football illness list due to personal matter

Published: Sep 20, 2023 at 04:07 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones has been placed on the team's non-football illness list and will be out indefinitely as he deals with a personal issue, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

Jones previously was inactive for the first two games of the season and has not practiced this month.

"It's a personal situation and a private matter," Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said on Sept. 6 of Jones' absence. "We have dealt with it, and I am not going to talk about it."

Jones recorded 4.5 sacks in 15 games for the Raiders last season, his first in Las Vegas.

Related Content

news

Bears QB Justin Fields clarifies 'robotic' comments: 'I'm not blaming anything on the coaches'

Justin Fields held a second media session on Wednesday, clarifying the earlier comments he made regarding his subpar play and how it relates to how he's being coached. 
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Giants-49ers on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.
news

Week 3 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 3 of the 2023 season.
news

Giants rule out RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. 49ers

The New York Giants have officially ruled out running back ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ (ankle) for Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields says coaching could be reason he's playing 'robotic'

Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Wednesday described his performance in Week 2 as too "robotic" and he said one of the reasons he isn't playing as free as he would like "could be coaching."
news

Panthers QB Bryce Young (ankle) sits out Wednesday practice; Week 3 status TBD

No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in Monday night's loss to New Orleans. The Panthers conducted a walkthrough Wednesday due to the short week, and Young did not participate.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen, Eagles RB D'Andre Swift highlight Players of the Week

Philadelphia running back D'Andre Swift and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen lead the way for Players of the Week. 
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson remains in concussion protocol, won't practice

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that QB Anthony Richardson and C Ryan Kelly will miss Wednesday's practice as they remain in concussion protocol.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Kareem Hunt returning to Browns on one-year deal worth up to $4M

The Cleveland Browns are signing running back ﻿Kareem Hunt﻿ to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Bill O'Brien: Patriots too 'inconsistent' on offense

The key word for the Patriots' offense after two games: inconsistent. Bill O'Brien's unit is a better-looking operation than the one that floundered last fall, but it's struggled to string positive drives together.