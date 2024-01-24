NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Falcons are bringing in Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik for an in-person second interview on Thursday for their head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- The Falcons completed their second head coach interview with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, the team announced.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Panthers are interviewing Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales for their head coaching vacancy on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
- The Panthers are interviewing Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their head coaching vacancy on Wednesday, Rapoport reported.
COACHING NEWS
- Joe Barry will not return as the Packers' defensive coordinator after three seasons in the role, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. The team later announced the news.
INJURIES
- RB Isiah Pacheco (sprained toe) will not practice Wednesday but is getting better, per head coach Andy Reid. Pacheco told reporters that he expects to play Sunday versus the Ravens.
- WR Skyy Moore (knee) will not practice, per Reid.
- OL Trey Smith (illness) will not practice, per Reid.
- OL Joe Thuney (pectoral) will not practice, per Reid.
- S Mike Edwards (concussion protocol) will not practice, per Reid.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Raiders will interview Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan for their offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
FRONT OFFICE NEWS
- The Chargers are conducting a second interview with Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Saints are scheduling an interview with Steelers QBs coach and play-caller Mike Sullivan for their vacant offensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
COACHING NEWS
- The Titans announced they have hired former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their next head coach. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Jan. 22 that the Titans were hiring Callahan.
FRONT OFFICE NEWS
- The Titans promoted Ran Carthon as the executive vice president/general manager, the team announced.