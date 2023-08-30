NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- WR/PR Trent Taylor, who was cut by the Bengals Tuesday, is signing to the 53-man roster, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
ROSTER CUTS
- DE Terrell Lewis is being waived, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that it appears Chicago is making the move as it owns the top spot in the waiver priority order. All waiver claims after the past several days of cuts are due today at 12 p.m. ET.
WAIVER CLAIMS
- DE Khalid Kareem, from Indianapolis, per Pelissero.
- DB Quindell Johnson, from Los Angeles Rams, per Rapoport.
INJURIES
- RT Tytus Howard's status for Week 1 is yet to be determined as he recovers from a broken hand, GM Nick Caserio told reporters Wednesday.
SIGNINGS
- RB Myles Gaskin, who was cut by the Dolphins Tuesday, is being signed to the 53-man roster, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Jalen Reagor is being waived, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Reagor, 24, had eight receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown in his only season with Minnesota in 2022 while also serving as the team's primary punt returner.
SIGNINGS
- CB Desmond King, who was cut by the Texans Tuesday, is expected to sign with the 53-man roster, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.