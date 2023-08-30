Around the NFL

Rams to sign veteran kicker Brett Maher

Published: Aug 30, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Brett Maher's unemployment lasted less than one day.

The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing contract details with the veteran kicker, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.

Related Links

Maher's last year in football -- and his career as a whole -- has been filled with a number of highs and lows. The 33-year-old who began his career by spending five years bouncing among NFL practice squads and Canadian Football League teams finally found steady NFL employment beginning in 2018, but that foundation started to show cracks in 2022. Maher suddenly struggled to convert even the simplest of kicks, missing 4 of 5 extra-point attempts in Dallas' wild-card win over Tampa Bay, and had his first point-after attempt -- which appeared on track to miss wide left -- blocked in the Cowboys' Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Maher didn't re-sign with Dallas in the offseason, instead heading to Denver. The Broncos released him after acquiring former Saints kicker Wil Lutz on Tuesday, leaving Maher without a job with a little over a week left before the start of the 2023 season.

Los Angeles needed a kicker after releasing rookie Tanner Brown as part of league-wide roster trimming down to 53 players on Tuesday. Maher was available, giving the Rams an immediate option. We'll see if he can regain the consistency that saw him convert 29 of 32 field goal attempts in 2022.

Related Content

news

Patriots signing Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham to practice squad after QBs clear waivers

The Patriots are signing Bailey Zappe and rookie QB/WR Malik Cunningham to their practice squad after the young signal-callers cleared waivers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
news

NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of 2023 season

NFL.com is keeping an eye on the players signed to every team's practice squad ahead of the 2023 regular season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Vikings signing ex-Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin to active roster

The Vikings have added more competition for the RB2 role. Minnesota is signing running back ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ to the active roster, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

Patriots teammates express confidence in QB Mac Jones after 'surprising' Bailey Zappe cut

The Patriots' initial 53-man roster included a single quarterback, Mac Jones, with ﻿Bailey Zappe﻿, ﻿Malik Cunningham﻿ and ﻿Trace McSorley﻿ all being cut. It's an odd situation, but the Patriots having one QB on the roster isn't a big deal -- right now.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas details body rejecting hardware from ankle, toe surgeries

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is fully healthy heading into the 2023 season after three years dealing with injuries, a process he says was drawn out when his body rejected hardware from his toe and ankle surgeries.
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 4 recap: 'Don't poke' New York Jets' new QB1

Don't poke the bear -- especially when the bear is a four-time NFL MVP. Brendan Walker breaks down Episode 4 of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets," which includes an amusing moment with Aaron Rodgers.
news

Dolphins DL Christian Wilkins' focus on 'being the best teammate I can be' after extension talks fall through

Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins isn't getting an extension ahead of the 2023 season, but that's not dissuading him from doing whatever he can to be the best for his squad in the year ahead. 
news

Trey Lance 'had a big smile' when he found out he was traded to Cowboys

Quarterback Trey Lance is excited about his new home after being traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Dallas Cowboys last week. "When I heard 'Cowboys,' I had a big smile on my face," Lance said. 
news

'We'll see' says Bengals HC Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow practicing next week

Just when Bengals QB Joe Burrow will return to the practice field from a calf strain remains a mystery. 
news

Veteran TE Jimmy Graham makes Saints' initial 53-man roster for 2023 NFL season

Jimmy Graham's return to New Orleans became complete on Tuesday when the veteran tight end made the Saints' initial 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL season.