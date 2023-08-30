Rams to sign veteran kicker Brett Maher

Maher's last year in football -- and his career as a whole -- has been filled with a number of highs and lows. The 33-year-old who began his career by spending five years bouncing among NFL practice squads and Canadian Football League teams finally found steady NFL employment beginning in 2018, but that foundation started to show cracks in 2022. Maher suddenly struggled to convert even the simplest of kicks, missing 4 of 5 extra-point attempts in Dallas' wild-card win over Tampa Bay, and had his first point-after attempt -- which appeared on track to miss wide left -- blocked in the Cowboys' Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.