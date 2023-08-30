Rams to sign veteran kicker Brett Maher

The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing contract details with the veteran kicker, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
Maher's last year in football -- and his career as a whole -- has been filled with a number of highs and lows. The 33-year-old who began his career by spending five years bouncing among NFL practice squads and Canadian Football League teams finally found steady NFL employment beginning in 2018, but that foundation started to show cracks in 2022. Maher suddenly struggled to convert even the simplest of kicks, missing 4 of 5 extra-point attempts in Dallas' wild-card win over Tampa Bay, and had his first point-after attempt -- which appeared on track to miss wide left -- blocked in the Cowboys' Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Maher didn't re-sign with Dallas in the offseason, instead heading to Denver. The Broncos released him after acquiring former Saints kicker Wil Lutz on Tuesday, leaving Maher without a job with a little over a week left before the start of the 2023 season.
Los Angeles needed a kicker after releasing rookie Tanner Brown as part of league-wide roster trimming down to 53 players on Tuesday. Maher was available, giving the Rams an immediate option. We'll see if he can regain the consistency that saw him convert 29 of 32 field goal attempts in 2022.