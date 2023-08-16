NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 16

Around the NFL

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

INJURIES

  • RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson will be out a couple of weeks and likely out for the rest of the preseason with a soft tissue injury, head coach Arthur Smith announced. 
  • CB Mike Hughes will be out a couple of weeks and likely out for the rest of the preseason with a soft tissue injury, Smith announced. 


SIGNINGS

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

INJURIES

  • CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) is expected to have surgery today with the hope of a return in a little over a month meaning he will be out for the first couple games of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

INJURIES

  • QB Bryce Young will play in Friday's preseason game versus the Giants and it'll probably be about the same amount of reps/series he did last week against the Jets, head coach Frank Reich announced.
  • QB Andy Dalton (back) will probably be held out against the Giants, per Reich.
  • RB Miles Sanders (groin) will likely not play this preseason but the injury is "getting better," per Reich.
  • WR Damiere Byrd (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve.
  • OG Cade Mays has a neck injury and won't be available this week, per Reich.


SIGNINGS

  • DB Collin Duncan
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

INJURIES

  • LB Micah Parsons (left leg) is returning to practice today after leaving early on Tuesday, head coach Mike McCarthy announced. 
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

INJURIES

  • WR Justyn Ross (leg) participated in Wednesday's practice.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

INJURIES

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

INJURIES

  • OT Liam Eichenberg will be limited in practice today with an undisclosed injury, per head coach Mike McDaniel.


OTHER NEWS

  • DT Christian Wilkins is staging hold-in at camp while in negotiations for new contract, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

SIGNINGS

New York Giants
New York Giants

INJURIES

  • WR Cole Beasley (leg) won't practice for the second straight day, per head coach Brian Daboll.


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

New York Jets
New York Jets

INJURIES

  • OG Laken Tomlinson (leg) is considered day to day, per head coach Robert Saleh.
  • DE Carl Lawson (Achilles) is giving Saleh hope for a return to practice next week.


OTHER NEWS

  • CBs coach Tony Oden is doing fine after receiving some friendly fire during an altercation at the team's joint practice with the Buccaneers, per Saleh. Oden was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INJURIES

  • WR Russell Gage is believed to have suffered a season-ending knee injury at Wednesday's practice and is undergoing further tests, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

