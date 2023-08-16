NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson will be out a couple of weeks and likely out for the rest of the preseason with a soft tissue injury, head coach Arthur Smith announced.
- CB Mike Hughes will be out a couple of weeks and likely out for the rest of the preseason with a soft tissue injury, Smith announced.
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) is expected to have surgery today with the hope of a return in a little over a month meaning he will be out for the first couple games of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
INJURIES
- QB Bryce Young will play in Friday's preseason game versus the Giants and it'll probably be about the same amount of reps/series he did last week against the Jets, head coach Frank Reich announced.
- QB Andy Dalton (back) will probably be held out against the Giants, per Reich.
- RB Miles Sanders (groin) will likely not play this preseason but the injury is "getting better," per Reich.
- WR Damiere Byrd (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve.
- OG Cade Mays has a neck injury and won't be available this week, per Reich.
SIGNINGS
- DB Collin Duncan
INJURIES
- LB Micah Parsons (left leg) is returning to practice today after leaving early on Tuesday, head coach Mike McCarthy announced.
INJURIES
- WR Justyn Ross (leg) participated in Wednesday's practice.
INJURIES
- WR Davante Adams (leg) is back practicing and is 100% healthy, head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters.
- DE Tyree Wilson (foot) has been activated from the team's non-football injury list and can start practicing with the team at any point, McDaniels announced.
INJURIES
- OT Liam Eichenberg will be limited in practice today with an undisclosed injury, per head coach Mike McDaniel.
OTHER NEWS
- DT Christian Wilkins is staging hold-in at camp while in negotiations for new contract, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
SIGNINGS
- RB Ezekiel Elliott's signing was made official by the club.
INJURIES
- WR Cole Beasley (leg) won't practice for the second straight day, per head coach Brian Daboll.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Troy Brown (injured)
INJURIES
- OG Laken Tomlinson (leg) is considered day to day, per head coach Robert Saleh.
- DE Carl Lawson (Achilles) is giving Saleh hope for a return to practice next week.
OTHER NEWS
- CBs coach Tony Oden is doing fine after receiving some friendly fire during an altercation at the team's joint practice with the Buccaneers, per Saleh. Oden was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
INJURIES
- WR Russell Gage is believed to have suffered a season-ending knee injury at Wednesday's practice and is undergoing further tests, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- OLB Zach McCloud
Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.