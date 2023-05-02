NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
VISITS
- WR Slade Bolden is being hosted on a free-agent workout with the Falcons today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
- WR Penny Hart, who previously played with the Seahawks, had a workout and visit with the team on Tuesday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
OTHER NEWS
- RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta's first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will wear No. 7 for the Falcons, the team announced. Kicker Younghoe Koo had sported No. 7 since his arrival in 2019.
SIGNINGS
- DT Poona Ford is signing a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that Ford, 27, turned down more money elsewhere in order to try and win a ring with Buffalo.
SIGNINGS
- DB Jammie Robinson, a 2023 fifth-round pick, has agreed to terms on a rookie contract.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will wear No. 9 for the Panthers, the team announced.
VISITS
- OLB Trent Harris, the XFL's sack leader in 2023, has been invited to Broncos rookie minicamp and has multiple teams interested in his services, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Harris, who has three years of NFL experience from 2019-2021, collected a league-high 9.5 sacks in nine games for the Houston Roughnecks.
SIGNINGS
- QB Jordan Love has agreed to terms on a one-year extension through 2024 that's worth up to $22.5 million, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source.
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
FIFTH-YEAR OPTIONS
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire's fifth-year option is not expected to be exercised by the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
FIFTH-YEAR OPTIONS
- OT Austin Jackson's fifth-year option is not expected to be exercised, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
- CB Noah Igbinoghene's fifth-year option is not expected to be exercised, per Pelissero.
SIGNINGS
- OLB Andre Carter II's deal includes a $300,000 base salary guarantee and a $40,000 signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that it's one of the biggest commitments ever for an undrafted free agent.
FIFTH-YEAR OPTIONS
- WR Jalen Reagor's fifth-year option won't be picked up by the Vikings, per Pelissero.
SIGNINGS
- WR/KR Malik Flowers has agreed to terms on a rookie contract.
FIFTH-YEAR OPTIONS
- LT Andrew Thomas had the fifth-year option of his rookie contract picked up by the Giants.
FIFTH-YEAR OPTIONS
- OT Mekhi Becton's fifth-year option won't be picked up by the Jets, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
FIFTH-YEAR OPTIONS
- LB Jordyn Brooks' fifth-year option won't be picked up by the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.