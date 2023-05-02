Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 2

Published: May 02, 2023 at 12:41 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

VISITS

  • WR Slade Bolden is being hosted on a free-agent workout with the Falcons today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
  • WR Penny Hart, who previously played with the Seahawks, had a workout and visit with the team on Tuesday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.


OTHER NEWS

  • RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta's first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will wear No. 7 for the Falcons, the team announced. Kicker Younghoe Koo had sported No. 7 since his arrival in 2019. 
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS

  • DT Poona Ford is signing a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that Ford, 27, turned down more money elsewhere in order to try and win a ring with Buffalo.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

SIGNINGS

  • DB Jammie Robinson, a 2023 fifth-round pick, has agreed to terms on a rookie contract.


OTHER NEWS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

VISITS

  • OLB Trent Harris, the XFL's sack leader in 2023, has been invited to Broncos rookie minicamp and has multiple teams interested in his services, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Harris, who has three years of NFL experience from 2019-2021, collected a league-high 9.5 sacks in nine games for the Houston Roughnecks.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

SIGNINGS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

ROSTER CUTS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

SIGNINGS


FIFTH-YEAR OPTIONS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

FIFTH-YEAR OPTIONS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS

  • OLB Andre Carter II's deal includes a $300,000 base salary guarantee and a $40,000 signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that it's one of the biggest commitments ever for an undrafted free agent.


FIFTH-YEAR OPTIONS

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

SIGNINGS

  • WR/KR Malik Flowers has agreed to terms on a rookie contract.
New York Giants
New York Giants

FIFTH-YEAR OPTIONS

New York Jets
New York Jets

FIFTH-YEAR OPTIONS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

FIFTH-YEAR OPTIONS

Related Content

news

Chiefs not expected to exercise fifth-year option on RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Chiefs are not expected to exercise the fifth-year option on 2020 first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The former No. 32 overall pick will enter 2023 in the final year of his rookie contract.

news

Bills signing DT Poona Ford to one-year deal

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Bills are signing defensive tackle Poona Ford to a one-year contract.

news

Packers, QB Jordan Love agree to terms on one-year extension through 2024

The Packers didn't pick up Jordan Love's fifth-year option. Instead, the sides agreed to a new contract extension to keep the quarterback under contract through 2024.

news

First-overall pick Bryce Young to wear No. 9 with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that QB Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will wear No. 9.

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane: TE Dalton Kincaid 'worth giving up that pick to ensure we got him'

Late in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bills made their move to secure their top tight end, Dalton Kincaid. Beane said he expected the Utah product to be gone by the early 20s, and when the TE fell, he pounced.

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach thinks rookie WR Rashee Rice can help fill JuJu Smith-Schuster role

The Chiefs traded up in the second round of the draft last weekend to snag SMU wideout Rashee Rice with the No. 55 overall pick. General manager Brett Veach said Monday he expects Rice to add an element the club lost when JuJu Smith-Schuster signed with New England this offseason.

news

Pete Carroll explains choice to add two RBs in draft despite Seahawks already having Kenneth Walker

The Seahawks added two running backs in this year's draft despite already having a 1,000+ yard rusher in Kenneth Walker on the roster. Head coach Pete Carroll explained Monday that the reasoning for the picks came partially from the weight Seattle places on its violent run game.

news

DL Chris Jones extension on Chiefs GM Brett Veach's to-do list: 'We'll get to work and see what we can do'

Fresh off the 2023 NFL Draft, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach's checklist has plenty of to-dos and one high atop the agenda is working out a new deal with defensive lineman extraordinaire Chris Jones.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, May 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills sign veteran Latavius Murray to one-year deal after passing on RBs in draft

Veteran RB Latavius Murray signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Monday.

news

Texans WR John Metchie 'making progress' upon return to practice field during voluntary minicamp

Texans GM Nick Caserio updates the progress of second-year WR John Metchie, who returned to the practice field this week after missing his entire rookie season battling leukemia.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More