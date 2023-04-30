2023 NFL Draft

Vikings sign undrafted free-agent Army OLB Andre Carter II

Published: Apr 29, 2023 at 09:04 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Army outside linebacker Andre Carter missed out on having his named announced in the 2023 NFL Draft, but his dream to become a professional football player is alive and well.

Carter was signed by the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday as an undrafted free agent, the team announced.

Perhaps it was symbolic that Carter went undrafted, as little has come easy for the edge rusher in his journey to the NFL.

Thanks to President Joe Biden signing the 2023 omnibus appropriations bill on Dec. 29, 2022, the Army product can defer service until after pursuing his NFL career. Military academy graduates are usually required to fulfill two years of active-service duty after they've graduated.

Carter's gridiron hopes seemed to be dashed when a small section in the U.S. military's annual budget had language preventing the deferment of service. However, lawmakers worked to change the bill in the aftermath of public outcry. The revised bill passed through the Senate and House before Biden's signing.

Now, Carter is headed to the Vikings.

A native of Missouri City, Texas, Carter tallied 25 starts in 33 games played at Army, registering 20 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss and 99 total tackles.

Carter was seen as a potential top-50 prospect at one point, but the 6-foot-6 1/2, 256-pounder struggled at the NFL Scouting Combine, in particular posting just 11 reps on the bench press, and then posted a 4.91 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Though he's hardly a slam dunk to make the reigning NFC North champions' roster, he's overcome obstacles before and will look to do so again as he takes a step closer to making an NFL roster.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Draft Debrief: AFC South, Steelers, Geno Smith up; veteran trade market, rumor mill down

Could the Seahawks have done any better to set Geno Smith up for success? Where do the Broncos stand after all the picks in the Russell Wilson trade were made? Gregg Rosenthal identifies who's up and who's down after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Mr. Irrelevant: Rams select Toledo DL Desjuan Johnson to end 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams closed out the 2023 NFL Draft by using the No. 259 overall pick to select Toledo defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson, otherwise known as the new Mr. Irrelevant.

news

Undrafted rookie free agents: Team signings after 2023 NFL Draft

Keep up with the undrafted rookie free-agent signings with a team-by-team list of player acquisitions following the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Texans, Colts, Titans pick up QB prospects while chasing Jaguars in AFC South

With Trevor Lawrence lifting Jacksonville, Houston (C.J. Stroud), Indianapolis (Anthony Richardson) and Tennessee (Will Levis) each grabbed QB prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. Colts owner Jim Irsay talks to Judy Battista about the influx of signal-callers in the AFC South.

news

Top undrafted rookie free agents following the 2023 NFL Draft

With the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, Chad Reuter ranks the best undrafted rookie free agents by position.

news

Patriots select Jackson State DB/KR Isaiah Bolden in seventh round

New England continued to bolster its secondary on Saturday and did so with the first 2023 NFL Draft selection of an HBCU player. The Patriots selected Jackson State defensive back Isaiah Bolden in the seventh round with the 245th pick of the draft.

news

Packers draft Auburn kicker Anders Carlson in Round 6 of 2023 NFL Draft, signaling likely end of Mason Crosby era

The Packers selected Auburn kicker Anders Carlson, brother of Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, with the No. 207 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 6-7

Eric Edholm breaks down Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, providing pick-by-pick analysis for every selection in Rounds 6 and 7.

news

Packers select Penn State QB Sean Clifford in fifth round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers drafted a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Packers selected Penn State QB Sean Clifford with the 149 overall pick.

news

Browns select UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Round 5 of 2023 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns selected UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson with the 140th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

Raiders trade up to select Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell at end of Round 4 of 2023 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders moved back into the fourth round to select a rookie quarterback to join starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Vegas picked Purdue signal-caller Aidan O'Connell with the No. 135 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More