Bills signing DT Poona Ford to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills have added another veteran in the aftermath of the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Bills are signing defensive tackle Poona Ford to a one-year contract. Buffalo subsequently announced the signing.
One of the top remaining free agents, Ford turned down more money elsewhere to join the Bills, per Pelissero.
Undrafted in 2018, Ford spent the past five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The 27-year-old generated 7.5 sacks and 181 tackles, with 28 for loss, during his career in Seattle.
At 310 pounds, Ford boasts nimble feet on the interior, able to penetrate and hold a gap.
Ford is coming off a down season overall in Seattle, but netted a career-high three sacks in 2022. The Bills are counting on the penetrator bouncing back in 2023.
It's a big (literally) signing for Buffalo, which adds experienced depth on the interior to a team with Ed Oliver, Daquan Jones, Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle at the defensive tackle position. The Bills got moved around on the defensive line in their playoff loss to Cincinnati, so signing a player with Ford's skillset adds another playmaker up front.
Like general manager Brandon Beane signing Latavius Murray, the Bills added a veteran to a position they eschewed during the draft -- as they selected no players along the line. As with Murray, Ford chose Buffalo to chase a Super Bowl ring.