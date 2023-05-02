Bills signing DT Poona Ford to one-year deal

Undrafted in 2018, Ford spent the past five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The 27-year-old generated 7.5 sacks and 181 tackles, with 28 for loss, during his career in Seattle.

At 310 pounds, Ford boasts nimble feet on the interior, able to penetrate and hold a gap.

Ford is coming off a down season overall in Seattle, but netted a career-high three sacks in 2022. The Bills are counting on the penetrator bouncing back in 2023.

It's a big (literally) signing for Buffalo, which adds experienced depth on the interior to a team with Ed Oliver, Daquan Jones, Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle at the defensive tackle position. The Bills got moved around on the defensive line in their playoff loss to Cincinnati, so signing a player with Ford's skillset adds another playmaker up front.