Around the NFL

Bills signing DT Poona Ford to one-year deal

Published: May 02, 2023 at 02:13 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills have added another veteran in the aftermath of the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Bills are signing defensive tackle Poona Ford to a one-year contract. Buffalo subsequently announced the signing.

One of the top remaining free agents, Ford turned down more money elsewhere to join the Bills, per Pelissero.

Related Links

Undrafted in 2018, Ford spent the past five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The 27-year-old generated 7.5 sacks and 181 tackles, with 28 for loss, during his career in Seattle.

At 310 pounds, Ford boasts nimble feet on the interior, able to penetrate and hold a gap.

Ford is coming off a down season overall in Seattle, but netted a career-high three sacks in 2022. The Bills are counting on the penetrator bouncing back in 2023.

It's a big (literally) signing for Buffalo, which adds experienced depth on the interior to a team with Ed Oliver, Daquan Jones, Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle at the defensive tackle position. The Bills got moved around on the defensive line in their playoff loss to Cincinnati, so signing a player with Ford's skillset adds another playmaker up front.

Like general manager Brandon Beane signing Latavius Murray, the Bills added a veteran to a position they eschewed during the draft -- as they selected no players along the line. As with Murray, Ford chose Buffalo to chase a Super Bowl ring.

Related Content

news

Chiefs not expected to exercise fifth-year option on RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Chiefs are not expected to exercise the fifth-year option on 2020 first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The former No. 32 overall pick will enter 2023 in the final year of his rookie contract.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers, QB Jordan Love agree to terms on one-year extension through 2024

The Packers didn't pick up Jordan Love's fifth-year option. Instead, the sides agreed to a new contract extension to keep the quarterback under contract through 2024.

news

First-overall pick Bryce Young to wear No. 9 with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that QB Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will wear No. 9.

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane: TE Dalton Kincaid 'worth giving up that pick to ensure we got him'

Late in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bills made their move to secure their top tight end, Dalton Kincaid. Beane said he expected the Utah product to be gone by the early 20s, and when the TE fell, he pounced.

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach thinks rookie WR Rashee Rice can help fill JuJu Smith-Schuster role

The Chiefs traded up in the second round of the draft last weekend to snag SMU wideout Rashee Rice with the No. 55 overall pick. General manager Brett Veach said Monday he expects Rice to add an element the club lost when JuJu Smith-Schuster signed with New England this offseason.

news

Pete Carroll explains choice to add two RBs in draft despite Seahawks already having Kenneth Walker

The Seahawks added two running backs in this year's draft despite already having a 1,000+ yard rusher in Kenneth Walker on the roster. Head coach Pete Carroll explained Monday that the reasoning for the picks came partially from the weight Seattle places on its violent run game.

news

DL Chris Jones extension on Chiefs GM Brett Veach's to-do list: 'We'll get to work and see what we can do'

Fresh off the 2023 NFL Draft, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach's checklist has plenty of to-dos and one high atop the agenda is working out a new deal with defensive lineman extraordinaire Chris Jones.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, May 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills sign veteran Latavius Murray to one-year deal after passing on RBs in draft

Veteran RB Latavius Murray signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Monday.

news

Texans WR John Metchie 'making progress' upon return to practice field during voluntary minicamp

Texans GM Nick Caserio updates the progress of second-year WR John Metchie, who returned to the practice field this week after missing his entire rookie season battling leukemia.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More