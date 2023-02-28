NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
ROSTER CUTS
- QB Marcus Mariota released after on season
COACHING NEWS
- DC Leslie Frazier has decided to take a year off from coaching in 2023 and intends to return in 2024, the team announced.
OTHER NEWS
- Free-agent QB Derek Carr is expected to have an in-person interview with the Panthers in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
COACHING HIRES
- Luke Steckel, former Titans run game analyst, is being hired as Chicago's assistant offensive line coach.
WAIVERS
- S John Johnson will be released by the Browns at the start of the league year on March 15, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
OTHER NEWS
- Free-agent QB Derek Carr is expected to have an in-person interview with the Saints in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
OTHER NEWS
- Free-agent QB Derek Carr is expected to have an in-person interview with the Jets in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
OTHER NEWS
- The Commanders are expected to place their franchise tag on DT Daron Payne, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources,