NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

ROSTER CUTS

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

COACHING NEWS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

OTHER NEWS

  • Free-agent QB Derek Carr is expected to have an in-person interview with the Panthers in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

COACHING HIRES

  • Luke Steckel, former Titans run game analyst, is being hired as Chicago's assistant offensive line coach.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

WAIVERS

  • S John Johnson will be released by the Browns at the start of the league year on March 15, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

OTHER NEWS

  • Free-agent QB Derek Carr is expected to have an in-person interview with the Saints in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
New York Jets
New York Jets

OTHER NEWS

  • Free-agent QB Derek Carr is expected to have an in-person interview with the Jets in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

OTHER NEWS

