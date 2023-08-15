NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 15

Around the NFL

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

INJURIES

  • OLB Ade Ogundeji (foot, ankle) is seeking a second opinion on an injury he sustained during Monday's practice, head coach Arthur Smith said. Smith added that the team should know more by Wednesday.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

INJURIES

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

INJURIES

  • QB Andy Dalton missed practice to get treatment for back tightness, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown told reporters.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

SIGNINGS

  • LS Jack Landherr IV


ROSTER CUTS


INJURIES

  • CB Patrick Surtain II returned to practice in full pads after working off to the side on Monday, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

OTHER NEWS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

INJURIES

  • WR Justyn Ross left practice with a leg/hamstring injury, head coach Andy Reid told reporters. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Ross' injury does not appear to be serious.
  • TE Jody Fortson (shoulder) is being placed on injured reserve, per Reid.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

SIGNINGS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

INJURIES

  • TE Mike Gesicki suffered a mild dislocated shoulder during Monday’s practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The hope is Gesicki is back in time for Week 1 despite the AC joint injury, per Rapoport.


SIGNINGS

  • RB Ezekiel Elliott is expected to make his signing official in New England on Tuesday before flying to Green Bay to participate in the team's joint practices with the Packer starting Wednesday, per Rapoport. 
New York Jets
New York Jets

INJURIES

  • RB Breece Hall (knee) activated off active/physically unable to perform list.
  • OG Alijah Vera-Tucker is considered day to day with an ankle injury that the team is trying to keep under control, head coach Robert Saleh said. 


SIGNINGS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

