NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 15

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- OLB Ade Ogundeji (foot, ankle) is seeking a second opinion on an injury he sustained during Monday's practice, head coach Arthur Smith said. Smith added that the team should know more by Wednesday.
INJURIES
- LB Tyler Matakevich activated off active/physically unable to perform list.
INJURIES
- QB Andy Dalton missed practice to get treatment for back tightness, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown told reporters.
SIGNINGS
- LS Jack Landherr IV
ROSTER CUTS
- K Elliott Fry (injured)
INJURIES
- CB Patrick Surtain II returned to practice in full pads after working off to the side on Monday, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Anthony Richardson has been named the starting quarterback for the 2023 regular season, head coach Shane Steichen announced.
INJURIES
- WR Justyn Ross left practice with a leg/hamstring injury, head coach Andy Reid told reporters. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Ross' injury does not appear to be serious.
- TE Jody Fortson (shoulder) is being placed on injured reserve, per Reid.
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- TE Mike Gesicki suffered a mild dislocated shoulder during Monday’s practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The hope is Gesicki is back in time for Week 1 despite the AC joint injury, per Rapoport.
SIGNINGS
- RB Ezekiel Elliott is expected to make his signing official in New England on Tuesday before flying to Green Bay to participate in the team's joint practices with the Packer starting Wednesday, per Rapoport.
INJURIES
- RB Breece Hall (knee) activated off active/physically unable to perform list.
- OG Alijah Vera-Tucker is considered day to day with an ankle injury that the team is trying to keep under control, head coach Robert Saleh said.
SIGNINGS
- RB Dalvin Cook's signing was officially announced by the club.
SIGNINGS
- RB Xazavian Valladay, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per Valladay's agent.
- CB Nevelle Clarke
