NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 4

Published: Jan 04, 2024 at 12:20 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 2-14-0

INJURIES

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 7-9-0

INJURIES


TRYOUTS

  • QB Chris Streveler is working out for the Bears today, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per a source.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 11-5-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 11-5-0

SIGNINGS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 9-7-0

INJURIES

  • QB ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ (right shoulder) was seen throwing Thursday during the media availability portion of practice for the first time since suffering his injury in Week 16.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 11-5-0

OTHER NEWS

  • WR ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ was not seen at Thursday's practice following the accidental fire at his home on Wednesday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 8-8-0

INJURIES

  • QB Baker Mayfield returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday and did some light throwing for the first time since suffering a rib injury last week against the Saints.
  • WR ﻿Trey Palmer﻿ (hip) limited
  • OT ﻿Tristan Wirfs﻿ (shoulder) was upgraded to limited after not practicing Wednesday.
  • LB Shaquil Barrett (groin) full
  • CB ﻿Carlton Davis﻿ (concussion) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday.

