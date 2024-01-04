NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Bryce Young (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
- RB Miles Sanders (illness) was a full participant after sitting out Wednesday.
- WR D.J. Chark (foot) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday.
- LB Brian Burns (knee) full
- CB Troy Hill (concussion) limited
- CB Jaycee Horn (toe) limited
- K Eddy Pineiro (right hamstring) DNP
- P Johnny Hekker (personal) DNP
INJURIES
- WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) did not practice on Thursday.
- RB Khalil Herbert (back) was added as a limited participant.
- WR DJ Moore (ankle) limited
- TE Cole Kmet (knee) was limited after sitting out Wednesday.
- DB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) DNP
TRYOUTS
- QB Chris Streveler is working out for the Bears today, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- RB SaRodorick Thompson (practice squad)
- WR Racey McMath (practice squad)
- OT La’el Collins (practice squad)
- LB Damien Wilson (practice sqaud)
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Martavis Bryant (practice squad)
- WR Tyron Billy-Johnson (practice squad)
- G Adam Pankey (practice squad)
- DT Willington Previlon (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- LB Raymond Johnson III (to practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) was seen throwing Thursday during the media availability portion of practice for the first time since suffering his injury in Week 16.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Tyreek Hill was not seen at Thursday's practice following the accidental fire at his home on Wednesday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
INJURIES
- QB Baker Mayfield returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday and did some light throwing for the first time since suffering a rib injury last week against the Saints.
- WR Trey Palmer (hip) limited
- OT Tristan Wirfs (shoulder) was upgraded to limited after not practicing Wednesday.
- LB Shaquil Barrett (groin) full
- CB Carlton Davis (concussion) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday.