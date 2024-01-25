NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
COACHING NEWS
- The Panthers are expected to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
- The Browns requested an interview with Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their OC position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- CB Josh Thompson (reserve/future contract)
- The Dolphins are moving on from offensive assistants Ricardo Allen and Mike Judge, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, reported per sources. Assistant special teams coach Brendan Farrell won’t return for 2024 season, Wolfe added.
- The Giants are hiring former Jets assistant special teams coach Michael Ghobrial as their special teams coordinator, the team announced.
- The Eagles are expected to hire Vic Fangio as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
- The Eagles requested an interview with Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their OC position, Pelissero reported, per sources.