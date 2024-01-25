News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 25

Published: Jan 25, 2024 at 11:09 AM Updated: Jan 25, 2024 at 12:22 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Carolina Panthers
2023 · 2-15-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Panthers are expected to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 11-6-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Browns requested an interview with Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their OC position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Houston Texans
2023 · 10-7-0

SIGNINGS

Miami Dolphins
2023 · 11-6-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Dolphins are moving on from offensive assistants Ricardo Allen and Mike Judge, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, reported per sources. Assistant special teams coach Brendan Farrell won’t return for 2024 season, Wolfe added.
New York Giants
2023 · 6-11-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Giants are hiring former Jets assistant special teams coach Michael Ghobrial as their special teams coordinator, the team announced.
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 11-6-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Eagles are expected to hire Vic Fangio as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
  • The Eagles requested an interview with Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their OC position, Pelissero reported, per sources.

