NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 24

OTHER NEWS
- DB/LB Isaiah Simmons was traded to the Giants for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.
INJURIES
- G Connor McGovern injured his knee during Wednesday's practice, per head coach Sean McDermott.
PRESEASON
- QB Josh Allen and other starters will play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bears.
ROSTER CUTS
- QB Kellen Mond
- DE Charles Wiley
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- OT Kilian Zierer (ankle) placed on injured reserve
PRESEASON
- QB Trevor Lawrence and starters will play one to two quarters in Jacksonville's preseason finale against the Dolphins on Saturday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
SIGNINGS
- LB A.J. Johnson
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Mike Rose
- S Myles Dorn waived in injury designation
PRESEASON
- QB Tua Tagovailoa and the starters will play "more than series but less than a half" in Miami's preseason finale against the Jaguars, coach Mike McDaniel said.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- WR N'Keal Harry
OTHER NEWS
- DB/LB Isaiah Simmons was acquired from the Cardinals in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.
INJURIES
- WR Allen Lazard suffered an AC joint sprain in practice but should be ready for Week 1, coach Robert Saleh told reporters.
- DL Carl Lawson (back) has no timeline for his return, Saleh said.
SIGNINGS
