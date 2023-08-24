NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 24

Around the NFL

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

OTHER NEWS

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

INJURIES

  • G Connor McGovern injured his knee during Wednesday's practice, per head coach Sean McDermott.


PRESEASON

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

ROSTER CUTS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

PRESEASON

  • QB Trevor Lawrence and starters will play one to two quarters in Jacksonville's preseason finale against the Dolphins on Saturday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


PRESEASON

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa and the starters will play "more than series but less than a half" in Miami's preseason finale against the Jaguars, coach Mike McDaniel said.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

New York Giants
New York Giants

OTHER NEWS

New York Jets
New York Jets

INJURIES

  • WR Allen Lazard suffered an AC joint sprain in practice but should be ready for Week 1, coach Robert Saleh told reporters.
  • DL Carl Lawson (back) has no timeline for his return, Saleh said.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

SIGNINGS

Cardinals trading Isaiah Simmons to Giants for 2024 seventh-round draft pick

Isaiah Simmons' time in the desert is over. The Cardinals traded Simmons to the New York Giants for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.
Seahawks rookie WR Jake Bobo making strong case for roster spot after going undrafted

Seahawks social media wants #MoreBobo. Jake Bobo, an undrafted wide receiver out of UCLA, has gone from training camp fodder to the toast of the Northwest.
Ezekiel Elliott 'a good fit' with Patriots, hopes to complement Rhamondre Stevenson in backfield

By all accounts, ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ has fit right into the Patriots' culture in his short time with the club. The veteran RB spoke Wednesday about his changing play style and role in New England's offense.
Deshaun Watson looking to prove top-10 status again in second season with Browns

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ is no longer named among the elite, best of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. If lucky, he squeaks in just outside the top 10 on such offseason lists. Watson accepts he has a lot to prove to return to that level.
Dolphins interested in RB trade market up to certain price; calls to Raiders on Josh Jacobs didn't go far

The Dolphins continue to check under every rock for potentially available elite-level running backs. Miami made an exploratory call on Josh Jacobs, but talks didn't go far, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Thursday.
Commanders' Ron Rivera on Sam Howell solidifying QB spot: 'There's not that question mark still'

Finding stability at signal-caller has been an unanswered quandary for Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. He believes he's finally found the answer in Sam Howell, however.
Niners HC Kyle Shanahan on Trey Lance's QB3 demotion: Doesn't mean 'he can't be with us or someone else in the future'

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday night that it was his call to give Trey Lance the day off after news of the quarterback's demotion, while adding he doesn't believe this is necessarily the end of the road for Lance in San Francisco -- or elsewhere. 
Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware to become 23rd member of Cowboys Ring of Honor

Linebacker DeMarcus Ware will be enshrined into the Cowboys Ring of Honor during the 2023 season, owner Jerry Jones announced Wednesday. 
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins on return to training camp: 'It's all good now, I'm out here'

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins on Wednesday spoke to reporters for the first time after recently coming off the PUP list, saying he feels "amazing" physically and that his road to get to this point is in the rearview.
Tua Tagovailoa responds to analyst's criticism of physique: Keep 'my name out of your mouth'

Tua Tagovailoa typically couches his public comments and chooses his words carefully with the media, but a recent comment from an ESPN analyst has brought out some surprising fire in the Miami Dolphins quarterback on Wednesday.
Jets WR Corey Davis informs team he's stepping away from football

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is stepping away from football, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.