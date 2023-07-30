NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, July 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Jameson Williams (leg) is returning to practice on Sunday, head coach Dan Campbell announced.
- OT Penei Sewell is in concussion protocol, per Campbell.
SIGNINGS
- OT Isaiah Wynn was activated off the reserve/physically unable to perform list, the team announced.
- CB Eli Apple's one-year contract was made official by the club on Sunday.
SIGNINGS
- DE Danielle Hunter has agreed to a new one-year deal worth up to $20 million that will keep him in Minnesota for at least the 2023 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per sources.
INJURIES
- WR Sterling Shepard is being activated off the reserve/physically unable to perform list, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
- WR Jamison Crowder is being activated off the non-football injury list today, per Pelissero.
VISITS
- RB Dalvin Cook is scheduled to visit the Jets today. Cook on Friday said the odds are "pretty high" he signs with New York.
INJURIES
- OLB Haason Reddick (groin) will do some individual work today, head coach Nick Sirianni announced.
SIGNINGS
- LB Kwon Alexander has signed a one-year contract, the team announced.
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- DT Calijah Kancey left Sunday's practice with a calf strain and is set to receive an MRI, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Sunday.