NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) told reporters that he expects to play in Sunday's game versus the Steelers.
INJURIES
- DE Greg Rousseau (foot) will be out for Sunday's London game versus the Jaguars, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters.
- OLB Von Miller (knee) told reporters Friday that it would be a "safe bet" he makes his return this Sunday. Miller is questionable for Sunday's game.
- CB Christian Benford (shoulder) is questionable against Jacksonville.
INJURIES
- TE Stephen Sullivan (hip) has bee ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Lions
- G Austin Corbett (knee) is out.
- CB Donte Jackson (shoulder) is questionable.
- S Xavier Woods (hamstring) is out.
TRADES
- WR Chase Claypool has been traded to the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per sources. The teams will exchange late-round 2025 picks in the deal, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports, per a source. The trade has since been announced by the clubs.
INJURIES
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) will not practice on Friday, per head coach Dan Campbell.
INJURIES
- OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Titans.
- C Ryan Kelly has cleared concussion protocol and will play, per head coach Shane Steichen.
- DE Kwity Paye (concussion) is out.
- LB Shaquille Leonard (groin) is out.
INJURIES
- WR Jamal Agnew (quad) is questionable for Sunday's London game versus the Bills.
- WR Zay Jones (knee) is questionable.
- DL Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder) is questionable.
- LB Devin Lloyd (thumb) has been ruled out.
INJURIES
- OT Terron Armstead is being placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury in Week 4, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
TRADES
- WR Chase Claypool is been acquired from the Chicago Bears via trade, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. The teams will exchange late-round 2025 picks in the deal, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports, per a source. The trade has since been announced by the clubs.
INJURIES
- CB DJ Reed (concussion) will be out for Sunday's game versus Denver, HC Robert Saleh announced.
- CB Brandin Echols (hamstring) will be out this week, per Saleh.
- S Tony Adams (hamstring) will make his return to the lineup versus Denver, per Saleh.