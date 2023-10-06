News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 6

Published: Oct 06, 2023 at 11:08 AM Updated: Oct 06, 2023 at 01:39 PM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 3-1-0

  • WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) told reporters that he expects to play in Sunday's game versus the Steelers.
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 3-1-0

  • DE Greg Rousseau (foot) will be out for Sunday's London game versus the Jaguars, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters.
  • OLB Von Miller (knee) told reporters Friday that it would be a "safe bet" he makes his return this Sunday. Miller is questionable for Sunday's game.
  • CB Christian Benford (shoulder) is questionable against Jacksonville.
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 0-4-0

Chicago Bears
2023 · 1-4-0

  • WR Chase Claypool has been traded to the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per sources. The teams will exchange late-round 2025 picks in the deal, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports, per a source. The trade has since been announced by the clubs.
Detroit Lions
2023 · 3-1-0

  • WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) will not practice on Friday, per head coach Dan Campbell.
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 2-2-0

Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 2-2-0

Miami Dolphins
2023 · 3-1-0

  • WR Chase Claypool is been acquired from the Chicago Bears via trade, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. ﻿﻿﻿The teams will exchange late-round 2025 picks in the deal, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports, per a source. The trade has since been announced by the clubs.
New York Jets
2023 · 1-3-0

  • CB DJ Reed (concussion) will be out for Sunday's game versus Denver, HC Robert Saleh announced. 
  • CB Brandin Echols (hamstring) will be out this week, per Saleh.
  • S Tony Adams (hamstring) will make his return to the lineup versus Denver, per Saleh.

