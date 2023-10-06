Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) questionable to play vs. Dolphins

The star running back was limited in practice all week.

"He's practiced. He's done stuff in team and some individual stuff," coach Brian Daboll said of Barkley on Friday. "So, I think he's made progress. We'll just give him another day and see where he's at."

Barkley suffered an ankle injury late in the Giants' Week 2 win in Arizona. He's missed the past two games, both blowout losses.

In two games, Barkley has generated 114 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries while adding nine catches for 41 yards and another score.