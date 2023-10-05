Giants DC Martindale 'sleeping like a baby' ahead of Dolphins game: 'Every two hours I wake up and cry'

It's hard to blame Martindale for leaking his late-night bladder patterns to the press. The Dolphins have made DCs from Los Angeles to Foxborough look silly this season.

After dumping 70 points on the Broncos, Miami had DC Vance Joseph spiraling and defending his employment. Ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Fins, Bills coach and defensive play-caller Sean McDermott joked about adding Usain Bolt to attempt to replicate the Dolphins' speed. (Whatever Buffalo concocted worked: Miami was held to a season-low 20 points and 20 first downs in its first loss of the season.)

How does Martindale see the Dolphins' offense ahead of Sunday? Look to the racetrack. Not Talladega. Your local Grand Prix.

"It's tough to do, even though you think you can mimic it," Martindale said of replicating Miami's speed in practice. "That's why they're so successful on their first drives coming out is guys got to get used to the speed of the game and the speed of those guys.

"I don't know the best way to describe it. It's like if you were driving a Daytona NASCAR and tried to race against a Formula 1 guy. The guys are… They're fast."

The Dolphins are fast -- and productive. Miami has the most total yards (2,044) through a team's first four games in NFL history. The Fins lead the league in points per game (37.5), total yards per game (511) and passing yards per game (334.3). On the ground, they pace the NFL with 176.8 rushing YPG and 10 rushing TDs.

Meanwhile, the Giants have been a sieve in the running game, allowing 133.8 rushing YPG (25th) and seven scores (T-most), and rank 29th in average pass EPA allowed.