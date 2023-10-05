Around the NFL

Giants DC Martindale 'sleeping like a baby' ahead of Dolphins game: 'Every two hours I wake up and cry'

Published: Oct 05, 2023 at 02:42 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Miami's offense is keeping opposing defensive coordinators up at night. Literally.

Ahead of a Week 5 matchup with the most feared attack in the league, New York Giants DC Don "Wink" Martindale gave personal insight into how difficult it is to plan for Mike McDaniel's Dolphins.

"My wife called me last night before she went to bed. She said she was worried about me. She said, 'Are you getting any sleep?'" Martindale told reporters on Thursday. "I said, 'Yeah, I'm sleeping like a baby. Every two hours I wake up and cry and go to the bathroom and try to go back and get some more sleep.'

"It's unbelievable, but that's where this league's heading with some of the other scores. The points have been up pretty high. I told our staff because we're all old enough to remember the Greatest Show on Turf, this is like that, 2023, supersonic. I mean, they are fast, faster than that. ... It's not even turf there. It's grass, and they're still faster."

Related Links

It's hard to blame Martindale for leaking his late-night bladder patterns to the press. The Dolphins have made DCs from Los Angeles to Foxborough look silly this season.

After dumping 70 points on the Broncos, Miami had DC Vance Joseph spiraling and defending his employment. Ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Fins, Bills coach and defensive play-caller Sean McDermott joked about adding Usain Bolt to attempt to replicate the Dolphins' speed. (Whatever Buffalo concocted worked: Miami was held to a season-low 20 points and 20 first downs in its first loss of the season.)

How does Martindale see the Dolphins' offense ahead of Sunday? Look to the racetrack. Not Talladega. Your local Grand Prix.

"It's tough to do, even though you think you can mimic it," Martindale said of replicating Miami's speed in practice. "That's why they're so successful on their first drives coming out is guys got to get used to the speed of the game and the speed of those guys.

"I don't know the best way to describe it. It's like if you were driving a Daytona NASCAR and tried to race against a Formula 1 guy. The guys are… They're fast."

The Dolphins are fast -- and productive. Miami has the most total yards (2,044) through a team's first four games in NFL history. The Fins lead the league in points per game (37.5), total yards per game (511) and passing yards per game (334.3). On the ground, they pace the NFL with 176.8 rushing YPG and 10 rushing TDs.

Meanwhile, the Giants have been a sieve in the running game, allowing 133.8 rushing YPG (25th) and seven scores (T-most), and rank 29th in average pass EPA allowed.

Sunday's matchup looks rough for Martindale's men. The DC needs all the sleep he can get.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor speaks for first time since trade request, mum on future in Indianapolis

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor spoke to reporters on Thursday for the first time since his offseason contract squabble with the organization and subsequent placement on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury.
news

Evan Neal apologizes after criticizing 'sheep' Giants fans, fair-weather 'bandwagoners'

Giants fans in attendance at MetLife Stadium on Monday night audibly booed their 1-3 team. Right tackle ﻿Evan Neal﻿ didn't take too kindly to the fans' response.
news

Najee Harris says Steelers' struggles not on coaches: 'Right now we're just playing soft'

Running back ﻿Najee Harris﻿ doesn't agree with blaming the coaches for the Steelers' struggles. It's about the players looking in the mirror and toughening up. 
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on Saints DE Cam Jordan: 'One of the players I have the most respect for in the league'

To begin his Wednesday news conference, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick complimented a list of New Orleans Saints players and coaches ahead of their Week 5 game. Belichick spent a little extra time talking about Cam Jordan. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes puts WR struggles on himself: 'I think if I start playing better, everybody will start playing better'

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense isn't glistening as per usual and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is shouldering the blame for that, in particular the lack of production from his WR corps. "I just haven't played very good to start the season," Mahomes said Wednesday, "so I think if I start playing better, everybody will start playing better."
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on rookie De'Von Achane: 'I think the entire NFL can see it. Dude's a special player.'

Dolphins rookie RB De'Von Achane has taken the league by storm over the past two weeks, but QB Tua Tagovailoa has been impressed by his teammate's work ethic and mind for the game as much as his game-breaking ability. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid lauds 'high-octane' RB Isiah Pacheco: 'He's going to go 100 mph and run hard every time'

Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco turned in a career game against the New York Jets in his old New Jersey stomping grounds, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says his RB is going "100 mph" no matter the situation. 
news

Joe Burrow says 1-3 Bengals' Week 5 game vs. Cardinals is a must-win

Questioned Wednesday if he and the Bengals locker room believed their upcoming game was a must-win, quarterback Joe Burrow replied, "Yes," before the quandary was done being asked. 
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (knee) says he'll be 'ready to go by Sunday' vs. Ravens

After suffering a knee injury in Week 4, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett says he'll be "ready to go" in the team's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

Week 5 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 5 of the 2023 season.