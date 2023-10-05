Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on rookie De'Von Achane: 'I think the entire NFL can see it. Dude's a special player.'

What's as impressive to Tua as Achane's explosiveness is what a quick study he's been.

"He's very soft-spoken, but he's very smart, very intellectual when it comes to the X's and O's of understanding where to line up, where he needs to be in the timing of the play and things like that," Tagovailoa said. "I think that's something that needs to be said because it's hard, especially being in this offense. So he's done a tremendous job and I know he'll continue to work hard and continue to do all he can to help us try to win games."

Tagovailoa, Achane and Co. are looking to rebound from their loss to the Bills when they face a struggling New York Giants squad.

Big Blue has done little to stop the run so far, ranking 25th in rushing yards allowed and 29th in rushing scores given up. Perhaps another marquee afternoon awaits the 21-year-old Achane, who was plucked by the Fins in the third round. Regardless of what lies ahead Sunday, Tagovailoa maintains that for all the flash and game-breaking ability the Texas A&M product has brought to the fold, it's his workmanlike approach on a daily basis that's been appreciated by the Miami veterans.