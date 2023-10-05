Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on rookie De'Von Achane: 'I think the entire NFL can see it. Dude's a special player.'

In the aftermath of a 70-point showing that had the NFL world buzzing, the Miami Dolphins offense was relatively held in check during a Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The exception was rookie De'Von Achane, who scored two of the Fins' three touchdowns and ran for 101 yards on only eight carries.
It's been an illuminating two-game run for the rookie, one in which Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa believes the rest of the league has taken notice.
"Oh my gosh, I mean, you guys see it. I think the entire NFL can see it. Dude's a special player," Tagovailoa said Wednesday, via team transcript. "He understands ball like the back of his hand."
It took a couple games for the rookie back's fuse to get lit, but he's burning bright now.
Having missed his team's season opener and been bestowed just two touches in Week 2, Achane exploded like the rest of the Dolphins offense in a Week 3 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos. He scored four total touchdowns and put up 233 total yards. Against the Bills last week, he hit 101 yards rushing. Achane currently leads the league with 11.4 yards per carry. Yes, an eye-popping 11.4 yards per tote.
For naysayers that will point out to him having just 27 carries so far, it'd be hugely impressive with half that many carries.
What's as impressive to Tua as Achane's explosiveness is what a quick study he's been.
"He's very soft-spoken, but he's very smart, very intellectual when it comes to the X's and O's of understanding where to line up, where he needs to be in the timing of the play and things like that," Tagovailoa said. "I think that's something that needs to be said because it's hard, especially being in this offense. So he's done a tremendous job and I know he'll continue to work hard and continue to do all he can to help us try to win games."
Tagovailoa, Achane and Co. are looking to rebound from their loss to the Bills when they face a struggling New York Giants squad.
Big Blue has done little to stop the run so far, ranking 25th in rushing yards allowed and 29th in rushing scores given up. Perhaps another marquee afternoon awaits the 21-year-old Achane, who was plucked by the Fins in the third round. Regardless of what lies ahead Sunday, Tagovailoa maintains that for all the flash and game-breaking ability the Texas A&M product has brought to the fold, it's his workmanlike approach on a daily basis that's been appreciated by the Miami veterans.
"I think for everyone on our team, it's really awesome to see a young guy come in and the way he goes about his business every single day, it speaks a lot to his character and how seriously he takes this," Tagovailoa said. "He's gained a lot of respect from the guys in the locker room. Needless to say, the entire league in on watch as well with him. He's a tremendous, tremendous athlete and a great person."