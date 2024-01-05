News roundup

Presented By

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 5

Published: Jan 05, 2024 at 12:43 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 4-12-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 7-9-0

INJURIES

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 13-3-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 10-6-0

INJURIES

  • QB Josh Allen (neck/right finger) will be ready to go for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters. He officially had no designation on Friday's injury report.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 2-14-0

INJURIES

  • CB Troy Hill (concussion) has been cleared from the protocol and has no designation for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers.
  • CB ﻿﻿Jaycee Horn﻿﻿ (toe) questionable
  • ﻿﻿Eddy Pineiro﻿﻿ (right hamstring) doubtful
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 7-9-0

INJURIES

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 8-8-0

INJURIES

  • WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) is expected to play versus the Browns, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters. He had no injury designation.
  • WR ﻿Tee Higgins﻿ (hamstring) doubtful
  • CB ﻿Chidobe Awuzie﻿ (shoulder) questionable
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 11-5-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

  • DE Sam Kamara signed to active roster from practice squad.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 11-5-0

INJURIES

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2023 · 8-8-0

INJURIES

  • OT Mike McGlinchey (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Raiders.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 11-5-0

INJURIES

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2023 · 8-8-0

INJURIES

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 9-7-0

INJURIES

  • CB Chris Lammons (ankle) downgraded to out for Saturday's game versus the Texans.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 9-7-0

INJURIES

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 10-6-0

INJURIES

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 7-9-0

INJURIES

  • RB Josh Jacobs (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 5-11-0

INJURIES

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 9-7-0

INJURIES

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 11-5-0

INJURIES

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 7-9-0

INJURIES


OTHER NEWS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 4-12-0

INJURIES

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2023 · 8-8-0

INJURIES

New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 5-11-0

INJURIES

New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 6-10-0

INJURIES

  • QB ﻿﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿﻿ (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Patriots
  • QB ﻿﻿Zach Wilson﻿﻿ (concussion) ruled out


SIGNINGS

  • RB Xazavian Valladay is being signed to the active roster from the practice squad, and will have two years added to his contract, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 11-5-0

INJURIES

  • RB D'Andre Swift (illness) was added to the injury report and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Giants.
  • WR ﻿DeVonta Smith﻿ (ankle) ruled out
  • CB ﻿Darius Slay﻿ (knee) ruled out
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 9-7-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 12-4-0

INJURIES

  • RB ﻿﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿﻿ (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams, as earlier indicated.
  • WR ﻿﻿Ray-Ray McCloud﻿﻿ (rib) questionable
  • DT ﻿﻿Arik Armstead﻿﻿ (foot/knee) ruled out
  • CB Jason Verrett hurt his shoulder in practice and will have rotator cuff surgery, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 8-8-0

INJURIES

  • LB ﻿Jordyn Brooks﻿ (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 8-8-0

INJURIES


ROSTER CUTS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 5-11-0

INJURIES

  • QB ﻿Will Levis﻿ (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars
  • CB ﻿Caleb Farley﻿ (back) ruled out


OTHER NEWS

  • QB Ryan Tannehill will start Sunday versus the Jaguars, with Will Levis acting as the emergency third QB, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-12-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 17: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 17 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase likely to play; Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed game-time decision

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs, while Kansas City's cornerback, L'Jarius Sneed, is a game-time decision due to a calf injury. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.