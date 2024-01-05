NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- OL D.J. Humphries placed on injured reserve
- DL Dante Stills (knee) placed on injured reserve.
- CB Garrett Williams (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks.
SIGNINGS
- CB Divaad Wilson signed to active roster from practice squad
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Kevin Strong
INJURIES
- QB Taylor Heinicke (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints.
- LB Troy Andersen (shoulder/pectoral) ruled out
- CB Mike Hughes (concussion) questionable
INJURIES
- DB Daryl Worley placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- RB Dalvin Cook officially signed to the Ravens' practice squad.
- LB Jeremiah Moon
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- TE Ben Mason
- DB Andrew Adams
INJURIES
- QB Josh Allen (neck/right finger) will be ready to go for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters. He officially had no designation on Friday's injury report.
INJURIES
- CB Troy Hill (concussion) has been cleared from the protocol and has no designation for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers.
- CB Jaycee Horn (toe) questionable
- K Eddy Pineiro (right hamstring) doubtful
INJURIES
- RB Khalil Herbert (back/personal) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Packers.
- WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) ruled out
- TE Cole Kmet (knee) questionable
- DB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) doubtful
INJURIES
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) is expected to play versus the Browns, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters. He had no injury designation.
- WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) doubtful
- CB Chidobe Awuzie (shoulder) questionable
INJURIES
- WR Amari Cooper (heel/rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
- WR Elijah Moore (concussion) questionable
- DE Myles Garrett (shoulder) ruled out
- LB Anthony Walker Jr. (knee) placed on injured reserve
- CB Greg Newsome II (knee) ruled out
- S Juan Thornhill (calf) ruled out
- K Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring) ruled out
- P Corey Bojorquez (left quad) questionable
SIGNINGS
- DE Sam Kamara signed to active roster from practice squad.
INJURIES
- OG Tyler Smith (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Commanders.
- C Tyler Biadasz (illness) questionable
- S Malik Hooker (ankle/illness) questionable
INJURIES
- OT Mike McGlinchey (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Raiders.
INJURIES
- WR Jameson Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.
- DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) questionable
INJURIES
- RB AJ Dillon (thumb/neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bears.
- WR Jayden Reed (chest) questionable
- WR Christian Watson (hamstring) questionable
- TE Luke Musgrave (kidney) questionable
- LB Preston Smith (ankle) questionable
INJURIES
- CB Chris Lammons (ankle) downgraded to out for Saturday's game versus the Texans.
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Titans.
- WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring) questionable
- WR Christian Kirk (groin) questionable
INJURIES
- QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.
- RB Isiah Pacheco (quad/shoulder) questionable
- WR Rashee Rice (hamstring) ruled out
- WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) ruled out
- OT Donovan Smith (neck) ruled out
- LB Nick Bolton (wrist/abdomen) questionable
- CB Trent McDuffie (shoulder) questionable
- CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf) ruled out
INJURIES
- RB Josh Jacobs (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.
INJURIES
- WR Keenan Allen (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.
- LB Joey Bosa (foot) ruled out
- LB Kenneth Murray (shoulder) doubtful
- DL Nick Williams (shoulder) ruled out
INJURIES
- QB Matthew Stafford (coach's decision) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the 49ers.
- RB Kyren Williams (coach's decision) doubtful
- WR Cooper Kupp (coach's decision) doubtful
- TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder) doubtful
- DT Aaron Donald (coach's decision) doubtful
INJURIES
- RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.
- WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) questionable
- LB Jerome Baker (knee) questionable
- CB Xavien Howard (foot) ruled out
INJURIES
- OT Christian Darrisaw (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions.
- OT Brian O'Neill (ankle) ruled out
- CB Byron Murphy (knee) ruled out
OTHER NEWS
- QB Joshua Dobbs will serve as the backup to Nick Mullens on Sunday, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced.
INJURIES
- WR DeVante Parker (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jets,
- TE Hunter Henry (knee) ruled out
- DL Christian Barmore (knee) questionable
- S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) questionable
INJURIES
- RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.
- RB Kendre Miller (ankle/illness) questionable
- TE Juwan Johnson (chest) questionable
- DE Payton Turner (toe) activated off of injured reserve and is questionable
- LB Nephi Sewell placed on injured reserve
- S Lonnie Johnson (knee) ruled out
INJURIES
- OL John Michael Schmitz (shin) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.
- DB Deonte Banks (shoulder) doubtful
INJURIES
- QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Patriots
- QB Zach Wilson (concussion) ruled out
SIGNINGS
- RB Xazavian Valladay is being signed to the active roster from the practice squad, and will have two years added to his contract, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
INJURIES
- RB D'Andre Swift (illness) was added to the injury report and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Giants.
- WR DeVonta Smith (ankle) ruled out
- CB Darius Slay (knee) ruled out
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB Myles Jack
- S Eric Rowe
INJURIES
- RB Christian McCaffrey (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams, as earlier indicated.
- WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib) questionable
- DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee) ruled out
- CB Jason Verrett hurt his shoulder in practice and will have rotator cuff surgery, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters.
INJURIES
- LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.
INJURIES
- QB Baker Mayfield (ribs; questionable) will start Sunday versus the Panthers, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters.
- WR Rakim Jarrett (quad) activated from injured reserve
- WR Trey Palmer (hip) questionable
- CB Carlton Davis (concussion) questionable
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- QB Will Levis (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars
- CB Caleb Farley (back) ruled out
OTHER NEWS
- QB Ryan Tannehill will start Sunday versus the Jaguars, with Will Levis acting as the emergency third QB, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters.
INJURIES
- QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) has no injury designation for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.
- DT Jonathan Allen (knee) ruled out
- CB Tariq Castro-Fields placed on injured reserve
- CB Christian Holmes placed on injured reserve
- CB Kendall Fuller placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- DT Abdullah Anderson signed to active roster from practice squad
- DT Benning Potoa'e signed to active roster from practice squad