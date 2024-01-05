Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) expected to be questionable vs. Titans

Trevor Lawrence's status for a crucial regular-season finale remains uncertain entering the weekend.

Lawrence (right shoulder) is considered day to day and is expected to be listed as questionable for Jacksonville's Week 18 contest against the division-rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Friday. Pederson added that Lawrence could end up being a game-time decision at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Jacksonville controls its playoff destiny in Sunday's game, needing only to defeat the Titans to clinch the AFC South title. The current situation arose after a late-season skid saw the Jaguars lose four straight, eliminating any room for error in a surprisingly tight division race, before getting back on track with a win over Carolina in Week 17.

The Jaguars lost receiver Christian Kirk (groin) at the start of their slide in a 34-31 loss to Cincinnati, but might get the wideout back in time for Week 18. Pederson said Kirk, who needs to be activated from injured reserve Saturday in order to play Sunday, would also be a game-time decision.