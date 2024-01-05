Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, WR Jaylen Waddle questionable to play vs. Bills

After sitting out of Miami's blowout loss in Baltimore, two key playmakers are facing an uncertain weekend.
Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and Jaylen Waddle (ankle) are questionable for the Dolphins' Week 18 showdown with the Buffalo Bills, according to the official injury report released Friday.
Both Waddle and Mostert did not suit up in Week 17, in which the Dolphins were dominated by a red-hot Ravens team. After not practicing Wednesday or Thursday, both participated in limited fashion on Friday.
Cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) won't play on Sunday night.
With one catch for 50 yards in his most recent outing (a Week 16 win over Dallas), Waddle broke 1,000 receiving yards on 72 receptions. Mostert, meanwhile, moved past the 1,000-yard rushing mark in the same game, carrying the ball 11 times for 46 yards.
Both have played key roles in Miami's explosive attack, and their involvement would bolster a unit that faces a stiff test against an AFC East rival that has won four straight entering Sunday.
While they've already secured a playoff berth, Miami can win the AFC East with a victory over Buffalo. The Bills, meanwhile, can do the same with a win over the Dolphins, but aren't guaranteed a postseason berth without a victory.