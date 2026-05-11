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Chargers agree to terms with TE David Njoku

Published: May 11, 2026 at 06:25 AM Updated: May 11, 2026 at 12:27 PM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

In an effort to make Justin Herbert's life easier, the Los Angeles Chargers have added another weapon on offense.

The Chargers agreed to terms with former Browns tight end David Njoku, the team announced Monday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Monday that Njoku is receiving a one-year deal worth up to $8 million.

Njoku met with the club earlier this month following the 2026 NFL Draft.

A first-round pick in 2017, Njoku spent nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns, generating 4,062 yards with 34 touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2023. Dealing with injuries and inconsistent passers during his time in Cleveland, Njoku never reached the highs his first-round status suggested. His career highs topped out at 882 yards and six scores in 2023. In 2025, Njoku generated 293 yards and four scores in 12 games, and was passed by rookie Harold Fannin Jr..

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Njoku still has enough athleticism to get open, veteran savvy, and enough blocking to play multiple spots at the position.

In L.A., Njoku joins Oronde Gadsden II, who showed burgeoning potential in his rookie campaign, and blocking TE Charlie Kolar. Njoku fills out the room with the ability to join either on the field to offer flexibility and give Herbert another pass-catching weapon in Mike McDaniel's offense. Njoku's ability as a pass catcher was needed in the offense behind Gadsden, after L.A. attempted to use blocking TEs in that receiving role the past few seasons to little success. The TE's ability to win in space, particularly the red zone, should be a boon to Herbert and the rest of the offense.

Diversity has been the name of the game this year with their additions in L.A. Njoku provides more of that and bolsters the depth on a roster trying to finally get over the postseason hump.

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