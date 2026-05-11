Chargers agree to terms with TE David Njoku

In L.A., Njoku joins Oronde Gadsden II, who showed burgeoning potential in his rookie campaign, and blocking TE Charlie Kolar. Njoku fills out the room with the ability to join either on the field to offer flexibility and give Herbert another pass-catching weapon in Mike McDaniel's offense. Njoku's ability as a pass catcher was needed in the offense behind Gadsden, after L.A. attempted to use blocking TEs in that receiving role the past few seasons to little success. The TE's ability to win in space, particularly the red zone, should be a boon to Herbert and the rest of the offense.