NFL Hot or Not: Kamara's once-in-a-lifetime game; Haskins' WFT split

A much younger version of this blogger once went on a vacation with my then-girlfriend and her parents to a section of forest in the American Southwest. A day into the trip, everyone was getting along fine as we embarked on a five-mile hike. Her parents were delightful, but she and I were two ships passing in the night. I could feel something pulling us apart. The signs were everywhere, but a much spunkier (and dangerously naïve) version of myself was determined to make it work. Anyway, our hike brought us to a natural pool of clear, sunlit water that tourists had turned into a wishing well. Hundreds of copper pennies glittered below the ripples. When it was my turn to make a secret wish, all that came to mind was: Dear God, please allow --------- and I to break up peacefully. And make it happen ASAP, please.