NFL Hot or Not: Derrick Henry's a mythical force; Lions hit restart (again)

Back to that cowboy-riding-into-town thing, though: Henry thrives on the dusty road, posting 100-plus yards rushing in eight straight road outings. His 1,121 ground yards over that eight-game road span are topped by just two players in NFL lore: Earl Campbell and Eric Dickerson.

Nobody wants to be Carlton Davis crumbling in the national spotlight against from-another-star-system Tyreek Hill, but nothing tops the psychological damage of a caught-on-fire runner embarrassing an entire defense.

I thought Henry finished the Colts with 4:25 left in the second quarter and Tennessee up 21-14. Indy kept pace early with two lengthy touchdown drives, but started asking internal questions after a second straight punt gave the Titans control all over again.

On that critical drive's first play, Henry carried the ball into the dark heart of Indy's defense, dashing past a diving Taylor Stallworth, an unsteady Julian Blackmon and into the second level with no less than four Colts within arm's reach as he chugged for 31 yards before safety Khari Willis dragged him to the ground. Indy wasn't up to the task. You could see it on their faces.

Eight plays later, Henry punched in his third score of the day, burying the Colts in a 28-14 hole they'd sleep in that night.

. . . . .

It was fair to question the Titans (8-3) after their stumble-and-bumble act against the Bengals in Week 8. Their loss to the Colts in Week 10 had plenty to do with Tennessee's third-string punter melting down on national television and the Titans' defense allowing Philip Rivers to play his best game of the season. The defense, though, did its job in a white-knuckle win over Baltimore -- and again in Indianapolis.

Can Cleveland possibly stop this train come Sunday? At 8-3, the Browns earns points for beating the teams they should. They've flown under the radar in securing their first non-losing season since 2007. Kevin Stefanski, in his first season, has brought an even-keel, business-first energy to an organization wed for decades to utter chaos.

Cleveland isn't entirely different than Tennessee, with an offense that channels through its two dynamic churners, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Teams have sold out to stop the run in recent weeks, hoping to put matters into the hands of a hot-and-cold Baker Mayfield. It hasn't mattered, though, with the backfield duo owning the second half and closing out games with clock-burning runs in the final minutes.

The Titans won't vanish without a tussle. Mentally tough. Physically daunting. Well-coached by Mike Vrabel and fearing nobody.

Can the Browns play the role of spoiler? Marching into Tennessee with zero hesitation or self-doubt. Shrugging off would-be heavies, waltzing up to the bar and telling the rusty barkeep exactly what they want?

Or will Cleveland learn the same lesson so many challengers have been taught along the way: Derrick Henry, The Stranger, has arrived as an unstoppable combination of speed and fury. In so many ways, the league's true MVP.