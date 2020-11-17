NFL Hot or Not: Dolphins on fire; Broncos' QB question looms

This is the same Van Ginkel who devastated Jared Goff with a 78-yard fumble recovery to pay dirt in Week 8 while forcing fumbles against both the Cardinals and Niners. When I ponder the turnaround of the long-putrid Dolphins, I think of Van Ginkel.

A role player snatched up a year ago in the fifth round. The kind of asset coach Brian Flores saw his former employer, the New England Patriots, hone in on time and again.

Dolphins scribes drew the comparison right away, with Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post writing in May 2019: "Perhaps Andrew Van Ginkel ends up as a core Miami Dolphins special-teamer and nothing more. But ... the general manager, head coach and defensive coordinator were aligned in the vision of a specific, potential role for Van Ginkel. It's probably a role some Patriots players have held over the years. Tiresome storyline, yes, but true."

Van Ginkel weaves into this nagging feeling I've fostered since the Rams tilt: When I watch the Dolphins, I see the Patriots. A few aesthetical flourishes separate them, naturally, but of all the coaches plucked from One Patriot Place, Brian Flores is the mirror.

A reflection of Bill Belichick.

Not to suggest that Flores specializes in grumpy exchanges with flustered media types -- he doesn't -- but the similarities reveal themselves on the field. Miami's five-game win streak tells the evolutionary tale of a well-coached club with a growing mastery over situational football.

Their approach to turning Goff into dust leaned heavily on throwing a whirlwind of Cover-0 looks -- blitzes paired with man-to-man coverage and no deep safety -- that beguiled the veteran quarterback into a pair of lost fumbles and two picks while leaving normally brainy Rams coach Sean McVay without a solution.

"They were bringing zero pressures," McVay said. "We had some answer[s]. We didn't execute them, and ultimately, the answers were not good enough on my part."

The Dolphins were at it again Sunday, winging disguised pressure at Justin Herbert and seeing immediate results with a takedown by cornerback Nik Needham that cost the Bolts a 13-yard loss and tossed them into a third-and-20 hole two plays into the game. Moments later, Van Ginkel arrived to block the punt and set Miami a sail.

For the first time all season, the spectacular Herbert appeared uncomfortable. After averaging a heady 306 yards per game through the air, the Chargers rookie managed a measly 187, with most of it coming on after-the-grab real estate, as Dolphins cover men Byron Jones and Xavien Howard allowed a combined 45 yards to outside targets.

It was popular and fair in the offseason to wonder if Flores could deliver an enjoyable second act. His first season in Miami ended powerfully, with a 27-24 nipping of the Patriots, wiping out New England's chances at a bye as Ryan Fitzpatrick carried teammates off the field, piggyback-style, in the happiest ending to a 5-11 campaign ever recorded.

A 1-3 start this autumn triggered deeper suspicions: The Dolphins aren't there yet. Those suspicions, though, have fluttered into the ether.

With upcoming tilts against the Broncos, Jets and Bengals, there's a realistic scenario where the Dolphins sit at 9-3 heading into their Week 14 clash with the Chiefs. That's fodder for tomorrow, but it's not impossible to imagine Miami's Week 17 meeting with the Bills as a showdown that will decide the AFC East, a division that, just weeks ago, felt like Buffalo's for the taking.

I'm trying my best. Trying not to get carried away with what this Dolphins team can -- and will -- become.