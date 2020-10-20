NFL Hot or Not: Steelers son Browns; Dallas donezo?

-- Daddy's home.

That's how it felt Sunday watching the Steelers separate Cleveland down to the particle level. Those plucky Browns almost fooled the neighborhood, play-acting the role of adults over the past four weeks, doing adultlike things on the gridiron after 20-plus years of arrested development. On Sunday, though, the AFC North's true father figure came waltzing through the front door. One look at Daddy's face and the Browns knew there would be hell to pay.

Weeks on end marching through the abode as if they owned the place. Moving all the furniture around, taking the Ferrari 250 GT for a spin and inviting all their friends over for late-night festivities poolside with bottles of found liquor from that cabinet in the den. The Bengals mostly slept in, but Cleveland dressed up in Father's suit and walked arm-in-arm through the house with the most popular girls from school. Someone even brought a miniature horse on a leash while Tad from the lacrosse team performed jackknives off the diving board. "I never noticed you in school before," the Patriots said as the Browns filled New England's glass, "but you sure are cute."

Then the music cut out, the deck lights flipped on and dames scattered. Cleveland was reduced again to the role of child as the man of the house stepped onto the cluttered patio and rolled up his sleeves. He looked vaguely like Mike Tomlin, but who could be sure. "Wait until your mother hears about this."

Oh, no. The Ravens.

"Dad?" Cleveland asked, sounding again like a teenage boy with a D+ in Algebra 2. "Will we still be able to go on that vacation to Wild-Card Land?"