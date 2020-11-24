NFL Hot or Not: Taysom Hill's polarizing power and the Carson Wentz conundrum

Twitter has its charms.

I scroll it endlessly. Day, night, middle of the night, while driving, while cooking a $0.90 packet of Ramen as my children gallop through every room of the house morning 'til evening seven days a week during the Reign of Corona.

I'm enticed whenever a friend drops a thought-provoking word-bomb in 280 characters. I happily tumble into wormholes at the mention of Darren Rovell becoming embroiled in a blossoming feud with various rabble-rousers. I systematically bang out unnecessary messages and tweeted flotsam of my own, and enjoy doing so. The positives are built-in, but Twitter can grow dark and ponderous, too.

Especially when Taysom Hill is thrust into the ring of public opinion.

The Saints gadget man and Week 11 fill-in for a rib-crunched Drew Brees doubles as radioactive matter on Twitter, turning the "microblogging" hothouse into a verbal gang war over the pros and cons of Mr. Hill.

The philosophical back-and-forth stars a swarm of factions: Those who see Hill as a vastly overpaid accessory who lacks the arm to play quarterback on the biggest stage, and others who view him as the physical embodiment of coach Sean Payton's sizable hubris. Those who root for him to succeed as something unusual to the eyes, and others who seem to despise Hill for no defined reason at all. The "He Doesn't Belong Here" crowd is often at war with the "So What, He Makes Football Fun" groupies.

Students of Twitter Middle School tripped the light fantastic upon learning that Payton would start Hill against the Falcons over 30/30 Club founder Jameis Winston. A sense of palpable outrage swirled with currents of anticipation. Had the Saints gone too far? Who would play the fool?

Not Payton.

With a week to prepare, the Saints coach put Hill in a position to succeed with a game plan that milked his unusual skill set in a 24-9 rout of Atlanta. Did Taysom set the earth on fire? No, but his first NFL start under center was a durable, mostly mistake-free ride that saw him connect on 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards and a 108.9 passer rating. Only Russell Wilson topped Hill's 78.3 completion percentage in Week 11, while Kirk Cousins alone bested Hill's 10.1 yards per attempt.

Taysom grew more comfortable as the game winded on and complemented his passing with 51 yards and two scores on the ground, tying Lamar Jackson for the most rushing yards by a signal-caller all weekend. The Saints' defense helped, too, scattering Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan into 50,000 pieces. Still, don't ignore the deeper message here, one being sent from Payton to everyone with a Twitter handle: Your takes on Taysom Hill never mattered. Not to the Saints.