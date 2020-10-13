NFL Hot or Not: Alex Smith inspiration, Dak Prescott devastation

Football injuries: They genuinely suck. One minute your quarterback is flirting with numbers never before witnessed; the next he's shuffled into the abyss.

Dak Prescott's hard-to-stomach ankle injury brought Sunday's clash with the Giants to a screeching halt. The replay was one-time-only material, with Dak suffering a compound fracture and dislocation that recalled boob-tube horrors of old endured by Joe Theismann and Tim Krumrie. It was a reminder to even the youngest viewer that pro football is no soft waltz through an April garden. By definition, the game asks high-speed objects -- human objects -- to collide in ways the physical body is bound to disagree with.

Prescott's loss curbs on an eye-popping campaign in which he was poised to become the first quarterback in league lore to cross the 2,000-yard mark in a five-game span. He hovered close at 1,856 yards when the injury struck midway through the third quarter of an eventual 37-34 win for Dallas. The numbers are an afterthought, though, with this Cowboys season -- no matter what comes next -- stamped by the image of Prescott, tears streaming down his face, pulled away from his teammates, his coaches and what might have been.

"I feel terrible for him," coach Mike McCarthy said after the game. "He was having a tremendous year. In my short time working with him, he's made such an impression on me and he's clearly the leader with this football team. I have no doubt that he'll bounce back from this and this will just be a part of his great story.

"He's a fine young man, and an outstanding quarterback."