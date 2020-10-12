Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott still 'our future'

Dak Prescott﻿'s gruesome ankle injury Sunday afternoon launched questions about his future in Dallas.

Despite the uncertain nature of Prescott's injury, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones says the team's feelings about Dak as its franchise quarterback haven't changed.

"Absolutely not. He's our future," Jones said Monday, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "If anyone can overcome anything, it's Dak. Feel very good that he can come back stronger and better than ever."

Actions in Dallas will speak louder than words.

Playing on the franchise tag in 2020, Prescott will warrant either another tag next year or a long-term deal with the Cowboys, or he'll hit the open market. The 27-year-old was set for a massive payday this offseason -- the franchise tag in 2021 would be worth around $37.7 million.